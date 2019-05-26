CAMBRIDGE — The Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association (OMEGA) will hold a series of public meetings throughout the region to discuss the Abandoned Mine Land Pilot Program, administered by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Mineral Resource Management (DMRM), a federally funded program which aids in the reclamation of eligible mined lands for long-term economic and community site development purposes.



Site criteria include risk to public health and safety or environmental conditions of the abandoned mine site, the location of the site, intended end use, anticipated economic and community benefits, project partnerships, estimated project cost and availability of leveraged funds.



"Guidance for Project Eligibility Under the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Economic Development Pilot Program for Federal Fiscal Year 2018" was developed by the Office of Surface Mining to provide additional guidance. The guidance document is available online:



www.osmre.gov/programs/AML/FY18_AMLpilotGuidance_ForProjectEligibility.pdf.



Please RSVP for one of the meetings below to Lisa Duvall at 740.439.4471 Ext. 205 or via email at lduvall@omegadistrict.org by May 28.



All meetings will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m.



• May 29: Dover Public Library, 525 North Walnut St., Dover



• June 3: Crossroads Library, 63500 Byesville Road, Cambridge



• June 4: Belmont College, 68094 Hammond Road, St. Clairsville



• June 5: New Castle School of Trades, 129 East 5th St., East Liverpool