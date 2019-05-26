Coshocton Business and Professional Women (BPW) held their Joan McNeely Working Woman Scholarship Banquet at Schumaker Farms on May 20th. Funding for scholarships come from the annual BPW Cake Auction fundraiser. Scholarship Chairman Pat Talbot, Co-Chairman Karen Fry and committee members Doris Parkhill, Joan McNeely, Sheri Fortune, Carey McMasters and Tomma Bordenkircher reviewed the applications and selected the two winners.



Kristi L. Timmons, a 2000 Coshocton High School graduate, with a B.A. in communications and a Minor in family development from the University of Akron in 2005 plans to attend Muskingum University’s accelerated special education program which squeezes two years of Master work into one year. Timmons, a wife and mother of two, owns her own business Unique Videography, LLC, and she works at Coshocton City Schools as a paraprofessional/educational aide. Timmons is a Leadership Coshocton County alumni and Coshocton County Chamber of Commerce member. In 2017, she was the Coshocton Tribune Photographer of the Year.



Denise M. Thompson was unable to attend the banquet but was represented by two of her sons, Nate and Brad Thompson. Thompson graduated from Shenandoah High School and attended Belmont Technical College for nursing for one year. When her youngest child of ten started kindergarten in 2013, she started attending classes at COTC in Coshocton and received her Associates Degree in Nursing in 2016. She is enrolled in Muskingum University’s bachelor program. Thompson volunteers for the Project More Mentoring Program at Ridgewood Middle School. She is employed at the Coshocton County Health Department.



Scholarship applications are available each year around February 1st from any BPW member or school guidance office, with an April 15th deadline.



Mary Pierce, who is retired from the educational career field and who donates annually to the scholarship fund in memory of her mother, Esther McCurdy, a former BPW member could not attend as the Keynote Speaker so Tomma Bordenkircher spoke about how important education is.



The next meeting will be held June 17 to induct the new officers, President Raine Hammond; Vice President Pat Talbot, Recording Secretary Tomma Bordenkircher, Corresponding Secretary Doris Parkhill and Treasurer Aimee Neighbor.



For more information contact Raine Hammond at 740-294-5292 or at coshoctonbpw@gmail.com. Membership is open to men and women, employed and unemployed, and who support the legislative platform BPW’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information.