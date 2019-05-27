ALLIANCE — Alliance High School recognized the Top 10 percent of the 2019 graduating class on May 8 during the 32nd annual Academic Recognition Banquet held at the University of Mount Union.



During the banquet, 15 students were recognized for being varsity scholars and leading their class in academics. Each scholar was able to recognize one teacher or staff member who had encouraged them throughout their academic careers to be recognized as honored educators.



This year, the featured speaker was Charles Todd Diehl of the PRT Group. Diehl, a 1986 graduate of Alliance High School, who spoke on his success and provided the students with advice that will last them throughout their lives.



"I want to remind you, this isn’t the resting spot," Diehl said. "Keep using your mind, accept the challenges, put in the work and keep doing great things."



Each student was presented with a certificate, a varsity letter and a check for their academic success. The scholars recognized are as follows:



Gabriel Baker is the son of Tirzah Baker and Dave Baker. He will be attending Mount Union to pursue a degree in criminal justice. His honored educator is Mark Pisanello, a math instructor at AHS.



Alexandra Cox is the daughter of Gretchen and Larry Cox. She will be attending Mount Union to pursue an undecided major. Her honored educator is Crystal Sabik, her orchestra director since sixth grade.



Cameron Cox is the son of Ron and Tammy Cox and Kim Cox. He will be attending Mount Union to pursue a degree in criminal justice. His honored educator is Keith McGeehen, his eighth grade social studies teacher and middle school football coach.



Leeah Dulaney is the daughter of Melinda Whitacre and Scott Dulaney. She will be attending Mount Union to pursue a degree in exercise science or nursing. Her honored educator is Stephanie McKnight, her sports medicine teacher.



Adam Hale is the son of Julie and Chris Hale. He will be attending Mount Union to major in engineering. His honored educator is Amy Latsch, a math teacher at AHS.



Giavonna Hill is the daughter of Sarita and Aaron Hill, Sr. She will be attending Mount Union to pursue a degree in nursing. Her honored educator is Allison Morrison, an AHS guidance counselor.



Nadia Holderfield is the daughter of Karen Holderfield. She will be attending Youngstown State University to major in social work or psychology. Her honored educator is Steve Carman, her industrial tech teacher.



Jarek Leonard is the son of Abbey and Darren Cugini and Jason and Jill Leonard. He will be attending Mount Union to study exercise science. His honored educator is Matt Gulling, his middle school math teacher and high school football coach.



Brandon Mazzei is the son of Kendra and Jeff Mazzei. He plans to attend Mount Union where he will major in political science and international relations. His honored educator is Michael Rossetti, his football coach since seventh grade.



Jessica Pisoni is the daughter of Jodie Pisoni and Jerry and Jaclyn Pisoni. She will be attending Mount Union to pursue an undecided major. Her honored educator is Kelly Trout, her chemistry teacher.



Madison Serrano is the daughter of Marcy and Jose Serrano. She will be attending Mount Union to major in history or political science. Her honored educator is Elizabeth Davis, her high school spanish teacher.



Seth Stevens is the son of Ellen and Jeff Stevens. He will be attending Mount Union to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. His honored educator is Amy Latsch, his high school math teacher.



Allison Waggoner is the daughter of Amy and Edward Waggoner. She will be attending Mount Union to pursue a degree in nursing. Her honored educator is Joshua Winner, her high school biology teacher.



Alivia Williamson is the daughter of Saundra Williamson. She will be attending Boston University to pursue a degree in psychology. Her honored educator is Renee Barnes, her high school French teacher.



Anna Zumbar is the daughter of Michelle and Andrew Zumbar. She will be attending Mount Union to pursue a degree in history. Her honored educator is Shaun Fontaine, her band director.



The top 10 percent recognition banquet is organized each year by The Alliance Academic Recognition Committee and the John and Roene A. Klusch Foundation.