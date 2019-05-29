CHARM — The former Charm Elementary School building was sold at auction recently.



The lot was purchased for $430,000 May 15 by David and Ada Kuhns, who own Charm Sweet Shoppe and Pizzeria at 4440 County Road 70 in Millersburg.



"We’ve been thinking about [expanding] for a while," David Kuhns said. "On the pizza end, we’ve been in there for five years and we talked about it a couple of times already. This is the first major opportunity we’ve had."



"I’m pretty excited," Ada Kuhns said. "We’ve been wanting this for a long time. It seems kind of surreal that this night is here."



The school closed at the end of the 2017-18 school year and the East Holmes School Board approved the sale of the property at its Feb. 19 meeting.



The money raised will go back into the district’s general fund, said district treasurer Marsha Clark, and the board will have to decide if it wants to earmark this money for any specific project.



The board members have no current plans for the money, said board president James Gertz, mainly because they weren’t sure what the property would bring.



After speaking to an architect, David Kuhns said they are better off putting up a new building that is more suited to their needs. He said that there was some anxiety about purchasing the lot, but they’ve always had the support of the village.



"I knew what my max was," David Kuhns said. "We’ve done plenty of homework and not quite as much sleep. I spoke with other business owners on what we were going to do and they were 100 percent behind me. The community is very supportive, that’s the only reason I’m still here."



The Charm Sweet Shoppe and Pizzeria began as a bakery seven years ago, Kuhns said, and still operates out of the same basement location of the Commercial and Savings Bank branch in the village square.



It was hard for both involved parties to assess the value of the lot, which stands on 1.3 acres just south of the village square.



"We felt confident based on the feedback we were hearing that we would like what we would end up getting," Buen said. "It’s a difficult property to peg in terms of how you appraise it."



"We had no idea," David Kuhns said of the property’s value. "Other people I talked to said they could see it go for $250,000. And I’m like, ‘I hope that’s what it goes for,’" he laughed.



The school, located at 4416 State Route 557, was built in 1938 when Clark Township was known as German Township, said Erik Buen, the superintendent of the East Holmes School District.



"Frankly, it’s bittersweet to be here selling the property here this evening," Buen said. "When the decision was made to close the school, the board discussed options on how to turn the building back over to the community. To have someone like the Charm Sweet Shoppe step up and be a part of the future of this property, it’s pretty important."



The auction was organized by Kaufman Realty & Auction of Sugarcreek, with founder David Kaufman acting as auctioneer.