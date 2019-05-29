Newcomerstown Middle School students Clint Durben and Jacie Tedrow were recently selected to receive the Ohio High School Athletic Association prestigious Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award. The award, named for Ohio native and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, is presented each year to two eighth-grade students, who have been outstanding in their efforts to promote sportsmanship in their school and community.



This year’s honorees were presented with their awards during the school wide awards assembly May 20. The Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award, sponsored by the Ohio High School Athletic Association, is designed to promote sportsmanship, ethics and integrity.



Clint is the son of Robert and Cheyenne Durben and Jacie is the daughter of Roy and Janet Tedrow, all of Newcomerstown.