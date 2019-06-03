ARTSNCT, Arts Center of Newcomerstown, is about to launch its first summer arts camp for students in grades 2-12.



The 10-day arts camp is scheduled for Monday through Friday, June 10-14 and June 17-21 and will consist of visual arts workshops from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and performing arts from 1 to 3 p.m. each day. The camp will culminate with an art show and a live performance during Newcomerstown’s Cy Young Days Festival on June 22.



"The camp will encourage each student to let their creativity flow and imagination soar," Michael Wise, the center’s executive director, said.



Newcomerstown West Elementary School’s LEAD program has provided two paid classroom assistants for the camp. Assisting Michael Wise and Barbara Regula White from the program will be Sarah McVey and Cindy Staggs. Local pianist Mike Hoskins has also volunteered to assist with the performing arts segment of the camp.



"The arts camp will give up to 30 students the opportunity to dream. They will be encouraged to let their creativity flow and their imaginations soar," Wise said.



"Not only will the camp assist students in developing their artistic skills, but it will also aid them in developing skills in decision making, planning, managing, teamwork, and leadership."



Beginning June 29, ARTSNCT will open its doors each Saturday morning for free arts and crafts workshops sponsored by local individuals, businesses and organizations.



ARTSNCT, Arts Center of Newcomerstown, is located at 304 S. College St., Newcomerstown, 740-575-5710, www.artsNCT.org.