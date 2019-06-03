DENNISON — The Dennison Depot partners with the Salvation Army on their National Donut Day by giving out free donuts and coffee in the morning of June 7. The free coffee and donuts will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. on the corner of Center and Fifth streets. This event is in memory and recognition of the Salvation Army’s efforts made through the Serviceman’s Canteen during World War II. In the afternoon, we encourage families to bring in and donate their artifacts to the museum.



About the Dennison Depot’s WWII Canteen



The Servicemen’s Canteen served over 1.3 million soldiers during their years of operation. They offered any and all donations they received such as sandwiches, cookies and coffee. There were over 4,000 volunteers for the Canteen during this time. The Canteen thrived with more than a $200,000 value in food and cash donations. The Dennison Depot honors the workers and their efforts through this Canteen with free coffee and cookies available to the museum visitors every day in addition to this event.