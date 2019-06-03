ARTSNCT and Newcomerstown’s Gateway to Fall Festival have collaborated to bring residents a day of arts, crafts, good food and fun.



The festivities are planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, beginning with a craft show in the old Morgan’s Pharmacy building adjacent to Baker’s IGA.



A live radio broadcast from Baker’s IGA will launch sales and contests for the Thomas R. Little Foundation’s third annual Gateway to Fall Festival in Newcomerstown.



Three Little Piggies food truck will be on hand at for delicious sandwiches and other treats.



ARTSNCT, Newcomerstown’s new arts center, will host an artist reception for Joe Clantz from 2 to 4 p.m. and preview a special collection of his paintings. The arts center is located next door to the craft show at 304 S. College St., Newcomerstown.



For more information, contact Michael Wise at 740-575-5710.