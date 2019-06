Members and guests of La Leche League of Kent will be discussing the topic "The Baby



Arrives — The Family and the Breastfed Baby" at 10 a.m. June 14 at the United Church of Christ, 1427 Horning Road, Kent.



Meetings are free of charge and all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and other interested women are welcome to attend along with babies and children.



For more information, call Almuth at 330-678-6849.