The Cadiz High School Alumni Association announced its annual scholarship recipients at the Harrison Central High School Awards Assembly on May 20. About $28,300 was awarded to 18 Harrison Central students.



The John and Margaret Tabacchi Family scholarships, this year are $3,000 each. One was received by George Novotny, who will study mathematics at Kenyon College. He is the son of Peter and Kera Novotny, of Cadiz. A second $3,000 award went to Bryce Arbaugh, who will pursue a career in criminal justice at the University of Mount Union. He is the son of Kevin and Shawnee Arbaugh, of Jewett.



The James and Agnes Bertz Scholarship Award of $2,820, plus a general scholarship of $180 for a total of $3,000, went to Luke McKinney, son of Richard and Stephanie McKinney, of Hopedale. He will study pre-med at the University of Kentucky.



The Drs. Ajit and Shankuntala Modi Scholarhsip Award of $2,500, plus a general scholarship of $500 was presented to Jesse Giffin, son of Paul and Lynn Giffin, of Cadiz. He plans to study financial planning at the University of Akron.



The Betty Kirkland Leadership Award of $2,200, plus a general scholarship of $800 for total of $3,000, was given to Payton Taylor, son of Chris and Tammie Taylor, of Hopedale. He plans to attend the University of Akron to study petroleum engineering.



Victoria Morrison, daughter of Scott and Amy Morrison, of Cadiz, received the Welsh Family Scholarship of $1,800. She will attend the University of Iowa to study environmental science and East Asian languages.



The Nancy Rogers Geanangel Scholarship of $1,500 was awarded to Sydney Starr, daughter of Heath and Tammy Starr, of Hopedale. She will study nursing at the University of Mount Union.



The Thomas and Rachel Frew Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 went to Madison Young, daughter of Darrin and Ericka Young, of Cadiz. She will attend West Liberty University to study elementary education.



The Ron Mazeroski Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 went to Sara Bethel, daughter of Roger and Jennifer Bethel, of Scio. She will matriculate at Kent State University, Tuscarawas Campus to study nursing.



The James Kenny Leadership award of $1,000 was presented to Job Positano, son of Chris and Kristie Positano, of Cadiz. He will attend the University of Mount Union to study engineering and biomedical.



The Grace Fleming Hall Scholarship of $1,000 was given to Jara Madzia, daughter of Donald and Mindy Madzia, of Hopedale. Jara will study exercise science at Kent State University.



The Taylor and Sylvia Cope Family Scholarship of $1,000 was received by Grant Cope, son of Laura and Shane Cope, of Cadiz. He will attend Belmont College to study graphic design.



The Isabel Clifford Memorial Scholarship of $800, plus a general scholarship of $200 for a total of $1,000 was given to Morgan Garrett, daughter of Laura Garrett, of Uhrichsville. She will attend The Ohio State University ATI in Wooster to study agriscience education.



The Dean Scott Baker and Virena Baker Myers Scholarship of $1,000 goes to Alexee McAfee, daughter of Lisa and Jamie McAfee, of Jewett. Alexee will study exercise science at the University of Mount Union.



The William Parlett Athletic Scholarship of $300 plus a general scholarship of $200 for a total of $500, was received by Cameron McIntosh, son Dan and Dana McIntosh, of Hopedale. He will study civil engineering at Belmont College.



The Rupert Beetham Memorial Scholarship of $250 plus a general scholarship of $750 for a total of $1,000, went to Riley Eberhart, daughter of Richard and Pennie Eberhart, of Cadiz. Riley will study political science at Wilmington College.



Two general scholarships were awarded to: 1) Allison Heavilin, daughter of Richard and Lesley Heavilin, of Cadiz, will receive $1,000. She will attend Youngstown State University to pursue an degree in exercise science. 2) Cole Dunfee, son of Rich and Denise Dunfee, of Cadiz, will receive $500. He will study natural tesources at Belmont College.



Scholarships awarded each spring by the Cadiz High School Alumni Association are based upon interest earned by an endowment fund maintained by the organization. This fund has grown from contributions of generous alumni and friends of the former Cadiz High School. To qualify, students must have achieved at 3.0 accumulative grade average. The scholarship committee, consisting of F.G. Gregory, Susan Zinko Jamison, Jon Kirkland, Patti Maffitt Sabo and Jeannie Moreland Wheeler, handles an extensive application and interview process.