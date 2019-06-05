COTC announces spring semester president's and honors lists



NEWARK — Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) has released the President’s List and Honors List for spring semester 2019.



President’s List: To qualify, a student must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and earn a grade point average of 4.00. Area students include:



Baltic: Elaine Gossett



Coshocton: Griffin Mason, Georgina Rivera and Jaymie West



Honors List: To qualify, a student must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and earn a grade point average of 3.50 or better. Area students include:



Baltimore: Emily Ehrman, David Nielsen and Tracy Stoughton



Coshocton: Natasha Cochran, Sheila Kristek, Lily Laaper, Aimee Neighbor and Patricia Noon



Millersburg: Kendyll Johnson



Newcomerstown: Teri Little



West Lafayette: Jeffrey Hunt, Alexandra Incarnato and Antonia Rettos



Zanesville: Jolyn Plummerand Kelsie Robillard



*Only students who have granted COTC permission to release their names to the public are listed.







OSU Newark Dean's List



NEWARK — The Ohio State University at Newark has released its dean’s list for spring semester 2019. To qualify, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average. Area students named to the list are Morgan Bosley, Warsaw; Alex Clark, Coshocton; and Michael Weaver, Coshocton.