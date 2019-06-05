Newcomerstown



Police Dept.



Monday, May 27



8:18 p.m. Parking complaint. Oxford Square Lane. Advised.



6:08 p.m. Argument. E. Canal Street. Advised.



5:59 p.m. Request to speak with an officer. S. River Street. Civil issue.



4:31 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.



9:12 a.m. Traffic violation. N. College Street. Warning issued.



4:37 a.m. Open door. W. Main Street. Checks Ok.



12:43 a.m. Assisted medical personnel. W. State Street.



Sunday, May 26



10:44 p.m. Custody dispute. W. Main Street. Report taken.



8:20 p.m. Dogs at-large. E. canal Street. Advised.



8 p.m. Vandalism. Mulvane Street. Report taken.



2:53 p.m. Tackle box stolen. Chestnut Street. Report taken.



12:32 p.m. Speed violation. W. Canal Street. Woman, 70, of Blacklick, cited.



11:34 a.m. Break-in attempt. E. State Street. Report taken.



10:55 a.m. Assault complaint. E. Canal Street.



10:33 a.m. Suspicious person. Advised.



8:07 a.m. Speed violation. N. College Street. Male, 24, of Canton, cited.



4:50 a.m. Reckless driver. Interstate 77. Unable to locate.



4:24 a.m. Suspicious person. E. Canal Street. Checks Ok.



3:48 a.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Warning issued.



2:45 a.m. Driving under suspension. Adenda Drive. Male, 29, of Newcomerstown, cited.



2:24 a.m. Open door. Adena Drive. Checks Ok.



Saturday, May 25



8:57 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.



8:03 p.m. Suspicious vehicle. W. Canal Street. Checks Ok.



7:44 p.m. Non-injury accident. U.S. 36. Referred to other agency.



6:08 p.m. Suspicious vehicle. W. Main Street. Checks Ok.



4:46 p.m. Hit-skip accident. Ray Street. Report taken.



3:43 p.m. Possible harassment. E. Canal Street. Advised.



12:25 p.m. Non-injury accident. W. State Street. Female, 23, of Massillon, cited for a right of way violation.



12:06 p.m. Possible child abuse. Oxford Avenue. Report taken.



7:53 a.m. Vandalism damage. Buckhorn Street. Report taken.



1:13 a.m. Fight reported. S. Bridge Street. Checks Ok.



12:46 a.m. Assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office. Interstate 77.



12:18 a.m. Suspicious vehicle. W. Main Street. Log note.



Friday, May 24



11:49 p.m. Open door. W. Main Street. Checks Ok.



9:40 p.m. Harassment complaint. Ray Street. Advised.



9:12 p.m. Assisted medical personnel. E. Canal Street.



8:46 p.m. Argument. W. State Street. Female, 38, of Newcomerstown, arrested on a warrant.



4:27 p.m. Warrant arrest. S. College Street. Male, 21, of Newcomerstown, arrested.



2:41 p.m. Non-injury accident. E. State/Chestnut streets. Report taken.



12:57 p.m. Solicitor. Creekside Drive. Unable to locate.



10:26 a.m. Burglary. W. Main Street. Report taken.



8:23 a.m. Juvenile complaint. Beaver Street. Advised.



7:42 a.m. Dog at-large. E. Canal Street. Report taken.



1:27 a.m. Open door. E. Canal Street. Checks Ok.



12:55 a.m. Reckless operation and speed violations. U.S. 36. Male, 49, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., cited.



Thursday, May 23



9:23 p.m. Request to speak with an officer. W. Church Street. Advised.



9 p.m. Assisted Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. Enterprise Drive.



7:42 p.m. Mini-bike complaint. E. Main Street Extension. Unable to locate.



5:16 p.m. Harassment complaint. Roosevelt Avenue NE. Referred to other agency.



5:13 p.m. Suspicious vehicle. Delaware Road. Unable to locate.



4:38 p.m. Harassment complaint. Wood Avenue. Advised.



9:44 a.m. Juvenile complaint. Beaver Street. Report taken.



8:14 a.m. Juvenile complaint. Beaver Street. Report taken.



7:32 a.m. Non-injury accident. W. State Street. Report taken.



7:02 a.m. Unreturned items. W. Church Street. Civil issue.



6:11 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.



5:32 a.m. Stop sign violation. U.S. 36/Morris Crossing. Male, 29, of Butler, cited.



5:17 a.m. Stop sign violation. Adena Drive. Male, 55, of Newcomerstown, cited.



4:52 a.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Male, 29, Coshocton, cited.



4:27 a.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Male, 26, of Plainfield, cited.



Wednesday, May 22



10:56 p.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Warning issued.



9:38 p.m. Traffic violation. Neighbor Street. Report taken.



5:46 p.m. Open door. E. State Road. Log note.



5:07 p.m. Assisted other unit. W. Church Street.



12:12 p.m. Suspicious male. W. State Street. Gone on arrival.



12:12 p.m. Unwanted person. West Street. Civil issue.



12:06 p.m. Cows at-large. Lick Run Road. Log note.



10:54 a.m. Verbal domestic. W. State Street. Advised.



8:12 a.m. Non-injury accident. W. State Street/McKinley Avenue. Male, 29, of Newcomerstown, cited for a stop sign violation.



5:57 a.m. Speed and expired tags. U.S. 36. Male, 22, of Baltic, cited.



12:03 a.m. Traffic violation. E. State Street. Warning issued.



Tuesday, May 21



6:48 p.m. Vehicle lockout. Morris Crossing Road. Assisted.



4:24 p.m. Possible child abuse. Carol Street. Unfounded.



2:19 p.m. Cones on roadway. E. State Street. Referred to other agency.



2:12 p.m. Landlord-tenant dispute. E. Main Street Extension. Advised.



12:56 p.m. Scam call. S. College Street. Advised.



12:48 p.m. Speed violation. W. Canal Street. Male, 71, of Coshocton, cited.



12:36 p.m. Traffic violation. W. Canal Street. Warning issued.



11:02 a.m. Neighbor dispute. Chestnut Street. Report taken.



3:30 a.m. Runaway. Riverview Drive. Report taken.



12:49 a.m. Suspicious person. E. Canal Street. Male, 36, of Newcomerstown, cited for driving while under a suspension.



12:20 a.m. Warrant arrest. E. Canal Street. Male, 28, of Newcomerstown, arrested.



Monday, May 20



11:54 p.m. Disabled vehicle. E. Canal Street. Assisted.



11:33 p.m. Water tank ruptured. Downs Avenue. Log note.



4:35 p.m. Assisted Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. W. State Street.



3:53 p.m. Argument. McKinley Avenue. Report taken.



1:10 p.m. Traffic violation. Morris Crossing Road. Referred to other agency.



9:24 a.m. Suspicious activity. Oak Street. Log note.



8:42 a.m. Warrant. W. State Street. Report taken.



8:02 a.m. Disabled vehicle. W. State Street. Log note.



7:53 a.m. Missing person. Jackson Street. Report taken.



7:32 a.m. Possible breaking and entering in progress. Oxford Drive. Unfounded.



6:40 a.m. Assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office. Smith Hill Road.



Sunday, May 19



10:41 p.m. Missing dog. North College Street. Log note.



9:20 p.m. Vehicle stolen. Route 258. Referred to other agency.



4:55 p.m. Speed violation. Cross Street. Woman, 49, of Newcomerstown, cited.



4:54 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.



2:48 p.m. Traffic violation. S. College Street. Warning issued.



2:15 p.m. Speed violation. Route 258. Woman, 23, of Smithville, cited.



1:05 p.m. Traffic violtaion. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.



12:15 p.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Woman, 34, of Columbus, cited.



10:29 a.m. Vehicle stolen. E. High Street. Report taken.



7:41 a.m. High grass. Chestnut Street. Advised.



Saturday, May 18



11:29 p.m. Neighbor complaint. Chestnut/Harding streets. Advised.



11:10 p.m. Verbal dispute. S. Goodrich Street. Report taken.



11 p.m. Theft. E. Canal Street. Report taken.



10:59 p.m. Domestic dispute. W. Main Street. Woman, 30, of West Lafayette, charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.



10:46 p.m. Debris on roadway. U.S. 36. Log note.



6 p.m. Felony warrant. W. Church Street. Unable to locate.



11:07 a.m. Assistance request. N. College Street. Checks Ok.



9:28 a.m. Domestic dispute. Piling Street. Advised.



2:46 a.m. Suspicious vehicle. Oak Street. Log note.



1:45 a.m. Juvenile complaint. U.S. 36. Unable to locate.



12:08 a.m. Misdemeanor warrant. Pearl Street. Unable to locate.



Friday, May 17



7:03 p.m. Verbal dispute. Railroad Street. Civil issue.



2:59 p.m. Suspicious person. N. Bridge Street. Report taken.



1:46 p.m. Lost dog. E. Canal Street. Unable to locate.



12:49 p.m. Assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office. Woody Hayes Drive.



11:12 a.m. Traffic offense. Beaver Street. Checks Ok.



5:23 a.m. Assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office. Route 258.



3:42 a.m. Suspicious male. Morris Crossing Road. Report taken.



3:19 a.m. Open door. Newport Street. Checks Ok.



1:35 a.m. Suspicious person. W. Church Street. Report taken.



12:33 a.m. Assistance requested. Adena Drive. Advised.



Thursday, May 16



10:16 p.m. Wanted person. W. State Street. Male, 33, of Newcomerstown, arrested.



10:15 p.m. Suspicious person. W. Main/Goodrich streets. Unable to locate.



9:56 p.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Warning issued.



9:52 p.m. Well being check. Chestnut Street. Checks Ok.



9:46 p.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Warning issued.



7:18 p.m. Baby raccoons. Stocker Ridge Road. Referred to other agency.



7:11 p.m. Well being check. Adena Drive. Checks Ok.



4:05 p.m. Assisted squad personnel. E. State Street.



4:02 p.m. Trash complaint. Chestnut Street. Report taken.



2:55 p.m. Trash complaint. Chestnut Street. Advised.



1:14 p.m. Traffic violation. W. Canal Street. Warning issued.



1:01 p.m. Landlord-tenant dispute. Railroad Street. Checks Ok.



9:57 a.m. Speed violation. W. Canal Street. Male, 70, of Fresno, cited.



6:29 a.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Female, 42, of West Lafayette, cited.



2:27 a.m. Red light violation. E. STate Street. Male, 21, of West Lafayette, cited.



Wednesday, May 15



9:20 p.m. Traffic violation. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.



7:49 p.m. Parking complaint. Chestnut Street. Warning issued.



7:40 p.m. Harassment complaint. W. Church Street. Advised.



7:35 p.m. Open burn. Oxford Drive. Checks Ok.



7:30 p.m. Burglary. E. Canal Street. Report taken.



6:22 p.m. Speed violation. W. Canal Street. Male, 57, of Coshocton, cited.



5:22 p.m. Speed violation. N. College Street. Male, 36, of Camden, cited.



3:31 p.m. Help requested to unlock a vehicle. Heller Drive. Assisted.



3:19 p.m. Short cutting. Adena Drive. Report taken.



2:37 p.m. Assisted squad personnel. W. State Street.



1:46 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.



1:13 p.m. Speed violation. County Road 21. Female, 55, of Newcomerstown, cited.



10:54 a.m. Suspicious activity. E. State Street. Log note.



5:49 a.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Male, 18, of Baltic, cited.



12:49 a.m. Assisted Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. Mulvane Street.







Tuscarawas-co.



911/Sheriff



Tuesday, May 21



4:46 a.m., male threatened to harm himself, W. Main Street, Port Washington. The male went voluntarily to the hospital via ambulance.



Monday, May 20



8:23 p.m., expired registration, River Road SW, Newcomerstown. Citations issued.



6:11 p.m., protection order, Bill Johns Road SW, Newcomerstown.



7:15 a.m., male reported two men armed with baseball bats stole his debit card, cell phone and cash, Kedigh Hollow Road SW, Newcomerstown.



Sunday, May 19



7:58 p.m., intoxicated person, W. Canal Street, Port Washington.



7:22 p.m., vehicle stolen, Route 258 SW, Newcomerstown.



Friday, May 17



1:51 a.m., vehicle stolen, Pot Boy Road SW, Newcomerstown.