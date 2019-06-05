Local nutrition sites for Meals on Wheels are North Industry Christian Church, 425 45th St., Canton; Indian Run Manor, Waynesburg; Louisville Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St. Louisville, OH 44641; and Canton YMCA, 231 Sixth St. For more information, call 330-832-7220.



The menu for June 10-14 is as follows:



Monday: ham with pineapple, pierogis with onions, lima beans, wheat bread, juice, tropical fruit.



Tuesday: fajitas, Spanish rice, wax beans, juice, fresh fruit.



Wednesday: corn dog/turkey, potatoes, Brussel sprouts, juice, dried apricots.



Thursday: chicken cordon bleu, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, wheat bread, fruit cocktail.



Friday: hamburger, redskin potatoes, green beans, juice, granola bar.



Margarine is served with all breads. Milk choices include skim, 2 percent or chocolate. All canned fruits are packed in juice. Please note that substitutions may need to be made.