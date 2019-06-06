NEW PHILADELPHIA — A former Newcomerstown man is facing a maximum possible sentence of 49 years in prison after being convicted of three counts of attempted murder and other charges in connection with a Dec. 5 robbery and shooting near Newcomerstown.



Lucian A. Lambes, 23, was also found guilty Wednesday of aggravated robbery and three counts of felonious assault during a jury trial in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.



The jury deliberated for about a one and a half hours after hearing closing arguments from defense attorney Anthony Koukoutas and County Prosecutor Ryan Styer.



Jurors additionally found Lambes guilty of five-year firearm specifications because shots were fired from a vehicle and three-year firearms specifications because a gun was used in the crime.



"This is exactly what we wanted," County Prosecutor Ryan Styer said after the verdicts were read. He said justice was served and that the jury had been attentive during the one-week trial



Judge Edward O'Farrell told Lambes that sentencing will occur in about six weeks, after completion of a presentence investigation. The firearms specification will result in a minimum five years in prison. Sentences for attempted murder and aggravated robbery range from probation to 11 years. The sentence for felonious assault ranges from probation to eight years.



The judge could order the sentences to be served consecutively or concurrently.



Koukoutas said he will advise his client to appeal the conviction.



Lambes is being held in the Tuscarawas County jail without bond.



The events of Dec. 5 began with the robbery of a reputed marijuana dealer on Liberty Road. A four-and-a-half mile shooting spree and chase ensued after the robbery victim drove away.



The victims were 20, 18 and 17 years old. The 17-year-old had the tip of his finger shot off and was shot in the leg.



Unlike Ian A. Cultrona, who is serving 11 years in prison for convictions related to the same crime, Lambes was not tried on a charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. Lambes and his alleged co-conspirators were originally indicted on a charge of conspiracy.



Styer said he asked to have the charge dismissed before Lambes' trial started to make the jury's job easier.



"The remaining counts are clearly the more serious of all of them," he said.



A third defendant, Douglas M. Casteel, previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder and all other charges filed against him in connection with the case, but has asked O'Farrell to let him to withdraw the plea.