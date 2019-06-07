BALTIC — Vanilla Castle Bakery in Baltic is voluntarily recalling its Sugar Cut Out Cookie Pack (3 oz. tray) due to an undeclared milk allergen. This recall is being initiated due to the ingredient label not stating "milk."



Products were available for sale prior to June 6, 2019, at retail locations throughout Ohio.



The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in this recall, however, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.



Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of an allergic reaction should contact a physician immediately.



Customers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to Vanilla Castle Bakery for a replacement. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Vanilla Castle Bakery at 330-897-1233.