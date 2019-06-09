It is Wednesday and Janet and I have almost completed a two-week Rick Steves tour of Ireland that began in Dublin, but has taken us throughout the island nation. Coincidentally, President Donald Trump is scheduled to stop today at his golf resort on the coast of County Clare after his visit to London.



Northern Ireland’s Daily Mirror and the Irish Times are predicting nationwide protests, but with the constant rain few showed up in London and probably that will be the case in Ireland.



The Daily Mirror reports that a petition signed by 100,000 will be delivered to his oceanside golf resort from Friends of the Irish Environment who oppose the construction of a coastal defense at his golf course. Trump will also face a protest from Ireland’s Palestine Solidarity Campaign which called Trump, "a racist, a misogynist, an Islamophobe, and an apartheid supporter in Palestine."



In Great Britain, Mr. Trump told the Brits whom he felt qualified to be their prime minister, said that America’s insurance companies should be able to bid on Britain’s National Health Care System, and repeatedly voiced support for Brexit, Britain’s leaving the European Union, the huge trading block that has 27 member-nations.



Brexit advocates on the TV outline a platform that bears similarities to Make America Great Again. The Irish fear that if Britain leaves without special provision for Northern Ireland, border controls will return between Ireland and the six Irish counties that make up Northern Ireland, officially part of Great Britain. Currently the border is open per the rules of the European Union. This has enabled the free flow of people and commerce and that has helped calm the sectarian violence that plagued Northern Ireland.



After nearly 800 years of miserable treatment by their British rulers, the Irish fought for and won their independence from Great Britain in 1922. A mostly Catholic nation, Ireland agreed to let six northern counties, narrowly Protestant, remain British, a position that has never been fully accepted by the Irish. Some became terrorists to support Northern Ireland’s sizeable Catholic minority, historically discriminated against by curtailing voting rights and limiting educational and economic opportunities.



Beginning in the late 1960s, inspired by America’s civil rights movement, Catholics in Northern Ireland began staging mostly peaceful protests and acts of civil disobedience. Great Britain re-enforced the local police by sending in the army to manage the protests and support the Protestant leadership. In subsequent confrontations over a period of more than 30 years, more than 3,500 were killed, most of them Catholics protesting.



A break-through came in the late 1990s with President Clinton’s offer to facilitate discussions. Canada, which like the U.S. has a sizeable Irish population, joined the talks too. The so-called Good Friday Agreement emerged in 1998. It said Northern Ireland would remain part of Great Britain so long as a majority of its citizens wanted that, but could join Ireland if a majority supported that. Northern Ireland was required to open the vote to its Catholic minority. Amazingly, Catholics and Protestants trusting American neutrality, bought in.



Ireland’s economy has become Europe’s fastest growing from 1980 on and its boom times continue. Peace has helped Northern Ireland prosper too. In Londonderry, the city where much of the sectarian violence occurred, our tour group crossed a pedestrian "peace" bridge over the River Foyle, paid for by the European Union. The bridge symbolizes Catholics and Protestants joining hands.



If Britain drops out of the European Union with no arrangements for Northern Ireland, custom inspections backed by a British military presence may be re-imposed on the border. That could re-ignite sectarian violence. New terrorist groups are forming and one person has already died in a terrorist attack.



The European Union is a trading block that the United States has supported since World War II as a strategy for stabilizing Europe, but President Trump does not like multi-national organizations and has encouraged Britain’s exit from the EU. President Trump has not addressed the perils facing Northern Ireland.



Our tour guide suggested America could help if President Trump would name a special envoy to Northern Ireland, something every president since Bill Clinton has done. With the uncertainty posed by Brexit, a special American envoy would be a reassuring presence, she said.