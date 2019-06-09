Kent State University at Tuscarawas held the 49th Commencement Ceremony recently with 434 students graduating with an associate or bachelor’s degree and 17 students receiving certificates. The ceremony was held in the Performing Arts Center.



Wendy Zucal, executive director of the Dennison Railroad Depot Museum, served as commencement speaker.



During the ceremony, Dr. Beth Osikiewicz, associate professor of mathematics, received the 2018-19 Distinguished Teaching Award.



Michael Kohuth, engineering technology instructor, received the 2018-19 Part-Time Distinguished Teaching Award during the annual Spring Awards, held in March.



The awards were initiated in 1979 by the Tuscarawas County University Foundation and emphasize the importance placed on excellence in instruction at Kent State Tuscarawas. Students, alumni, faculty and administrators had the opportunity to nominate one full-time and one part-time faculty member for the awards.



For more information regarding commencement, visit www.kent.edu/tusc/commencement.