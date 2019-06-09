Two community members were recently acknowledged for their accomplishments during the recent Kent State University at Tuscarawas Commencement ceremony.



Shirley A. Wagner, a long-time supporter of education and an avid volunteer, received the 2018-19 Kent State Tuscarawas Community Service Award. This recognition is given to valued members of the community who have generously volunteered their time and expertise to Kent State Tuscarawas.



A graduate of Muskingum College and New Philadelphia High School, Wager retired as a teacher from New Philadelphia City Schools after 20 years of service. She has been a quiet symbol of support for many organizations across Tuscarawas County, including the Summer Showcase at Tuscora Park, the Philharmonic, the Tuscarawas Center for the Arts, the Little Theater, Kent State University at Tuscarawas and the campus’ Performing Arts Center.



She has also been active in several city organizations, such as the Tuscarawas County Historical Society, Dennison Railroad Depot, Dover Historical Society, Friends of the Tuscarawas County Public Library and the Tuscarawas County Retired Teachers Association, as well as Trumpet in the Land — in all of which she has been named a life member.



Supporting education, Wagner provides a scholarship for the Quaker Foundation and several for Muskingum University in the names of her late husband, Donald P. Wagner, and father, Guy O. Kimmel. Wagner received the Distinguished Service Award from Muskingum.



Wagner also was recognized with the Zeisberger Heckewelder Award from the Tuscarawas County Historical Society and the Quaker Foundation Distinguished Service Award.



Additionally, she was an active treasurer of the Tourist Club, Women’s Club and the Friends of the Tuscarawas County Public Library. She continues as a member of the Kent State Tuscarawas Chestnut Society, which supports the Tuscarawas campus and students, and the College Club.



Always supporting Tuscarawas County, Wagner is committed to helping her hometown as much as possible. A lifelong resident of New Philadelphia, Wagner has done everything from lifeguard at Tuscora Park pool, teach at the high school and even serve as the 2007 First Town Days Parade Grand Marshall. She does all of this with a smile, because it's the kind of thing she likes to do. Wagner also likes to wind down with a good book and an Indians game on the radio.



Trent B. Troyer received the 2018-19 Kent State Tuscarawas Distinguished Alumni Award. This honor recognizes the professional and community accomplishments of alumni from Kent State Tuscarawas and is the highest acknowledgement bestowed on one of our outstanding graduates.



Troyer serves as president and CEO of FFD Financial Corp. and First Federal Community Bank, National Association in Dover. He has been in the banking industry for 35 years and has served as president of FFD and First Federal since 2000.



He is a graduate of New Philadelphia High School, Kent State University Tuscarawas (Associate Degree) and Ashland University (BSBA). Troyer also graduated from American Bankers Association’s Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Georgetown University.



Actively involved in volunteer community and industry activities, Troyer presently serves the boards of: Tuscarawas County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), New Philadelphia City Schools Quaker Foundation, Ohio Bank Pac and Connecticut Online Computer Center, Inc. (COCC). Troyer also serves the banking industry as a member of American Bankers Association Community Bankers Council, ex-officio member of Ohio Bankers League Board of Directors (where he previously served as the chairman in 2013). He also is a member of the New Philadelphia Kiwanis Club, the Association of Ohio Commodores and a member of the Ohio Bankers League Government Relations Council.



He and his wife, Tammie, have three children, Caitlin, Zach and Mark.