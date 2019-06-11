Cumberland Fourth of July plans in the works



Plans are being made for a wiener roast the evening of the Fourth of July. The meal will be a covered dish carry-in, with baked beans, hot dogs, buns, paper goods and plastic ware being furnished. The organizers are looking for donations of macaroni salad and potato salad.



All the plans are not locked in, but Cumberland and Spencer Township residents who are able are urged to make plans to attend. Those planning to attend should bring lawn chairs as seating in the pavilion is limited.



Anyone having questions or wanting to volunteer, can call Lydia at 740-638-5795 or Shirley at 740-638-2255.



Upcoming events



June 15 — There be Quarter Auction for the ladies, at 1 p.m. in the Chandlersville Community Building.



June 17-21 — The Ark Spring Baptist and the High Hill Presbyterian Churches will be co-sponsoring Vacation Bible School once again this year. It will take place from 6 to 8:15 p.m. each evening at the Ark Spring Church. There will be classes for all ages. The church is located on 8085 Big Muskie Drive (SR 284) south of Chandlersville, OH, near "The Wilds".



June 17 — The next regular meeting of the Spencer Township Trustees will be at 7 pm in the Township Building on Mill Street in Cumberland.



June 23 — The Next Pickin’ in the Pavilion will take place at the Rix Mills Presbyterian Church. Food will be served at 6 p.m. The music will begin at 7 p.m. featuring the Green Valley Pickers and Sons of Maverick. The church is located on Rix Mills Road in Rix Mills just off of Claypike Road (SR 313).



June 24 — The next meeting of Valley Grange 1586, will take place at the Center United Methodist Church on Cadiz Road east of Cambridge. There will be a covered dish lunch at 12 noon. The Grange will provide chicken, coffee and table ware. Those attending should bring sides, salads, or desserts.



July 6 — Plans are being made for a community picnic in Chandlersville. More information will be forthcoming.



Wednesdays — There is a quilting group get together beginning at 9:30 am at the Presbyterian Church in Cumberland located at the intersection of Main and Church Streets.



Thursdays — Euchre is scheduled at the Chandlersville Community Building from 7 to 9 p.m. weather permitting. (The Community Building is the old Chandlersville School on State Route 146 in Chandlersville.)



Remember, the Summer Sack Lunch program is taking place at the Cumberland United Methodist Church. It will run until August 2 weekdays from 12 – 12:30 pm. The lunches will be available to all children up to 18 years of age. The main entrees will be: Monday – Sloppy Joes/soft tacos, Tuesday – bologna and cheese sandwiches, Wednesday – peanut butter & jelly, Thursday – grilled cheese, Friday – hot dogs.