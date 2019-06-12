75 Years Ago (1919)



Richard T. Elliott, 20, a resident of the 300 block of East Grant Street and owner of a filling station on East Patterson Street, died as a result of car-motorcycle accident. Elliott was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Lake Park Boulevard about 300 yards of Oyster Road late at night when he collided with the automobile.



Employees of the Machined Steel Casting Company, who had been working diligently in the production of landing craft such as used to great advantage in the European Invasion, were in possession of of a Navy Department citation. In war work since 1941, the Machined Steel employees had been working on the landing craft program since the fall of 1943.



Roger Smith and Robert Sharpnack, Sebring students, were attending Buckeye Boys State at Otterbein College.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Jack Wyles, a student at Marlington, and Thomas Melaney, a student at Alliance, were both running for governor at Buckeye Boys State.



The Minerva Historical Society, formed in 1968, was preparing to open a permanent museum of documents, papers, historical items and photographs on the second floor of City Hall.



Following six hours of deliberation by a jury, James Gilfort, 23, of the 100 block of North Webb Avenue, was found innocent of first-degree manslaughter in the beating death of John L. Jackson, 40, of the 700 block of East Noble Street. Jackson had been found Sept. 24, 1968, along the curb at East Patterson Street and Webb Avenue and died in City Hospital Oct. 31.



Stanley E. Akins became the third son of Mr. and Mrs. Clem W. Akins, residents of the 1000 block of Glenwood Avenue, to enter the U.S. Army when he was commissioned a second lieutenant and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration during commencement exercises at Kent State University. He joined brothers Clem Akins Jr., a warrant officer stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma; and Pfc. Glenn Akins, stationed in the signal corps of the First Infantry Division in Vietnam.



Susan Lynn Adams, a 1966 Alliance High grad, and Harry Unger, a Marlington High grad, graduated from Akron General Hospital School of Nursing. Adams was to work at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown and Unger was to work at Children’s Hospital in Akron.