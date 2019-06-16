Half the size of Ohio with approximately half of Ohio’s population, Ireland may be small, but its influence looms large. Janet and I had our eyes opened to that a week ago as we completed a two-week long Rick Steves bus tour of the Emerald Isle as members of a group of 27.



Our tour began in Dublin. It headed south to Kinsale before working its way up the west coast to Galway. After that we proceeded northeast eventually entering British-ruled Northern Ireland, the sliver of Ireland that occupies six of its 32 counties.



We found an Ireland that enjoys the fastest growing economy in the European Union, but a country that still feels the scars of the English who mis-ruled Ireland as a colony for 800 years until independence was won in 1922.



We found an Ireland that mostly likes Americans. Their favorite American president is John F. Kennedy, an Irish American. Of more recent presidents, they appreciate Bill Clinton who helped mediate the Good Friday Agreement between Catholics and Protestants that brought peace to Northern Ireland in 1998 after 30 years of violent, sectarian strife.



The British, during the 800 years they ruled Ireland, suppressed Gaelic, Ireland’s native tongue. As a result, Ireland’s best-known authors such as Swift, Wilde, Shaw, Yeats, Joyce, and others, all wrote in English. Although youngsters must study Irish-Gaelic in the schools, English remains dominant.



Ireland’s perennially green golf courses are a lure for American tourists. We did not sample the links, but we did enjoy the friendly hospitality the Irish show to outsiders who visit their favorite pubs where the conversation is lively especially if the TV is showing rugby or soccer.



John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara and "The Quiet Man?" It was filmed in the village of Cong in beautiful Connemara. The chapel where Wayne first spots gorgeous Maureen stands near the stupendous Ashford Castle where our group was introduced to falconry.



"Star Wars: the Return of the Jedi?" It was filmed outside the charming hamlet, Dingle, which sits on the rocky fringes of southwestern Ireland on a peninsula where only sheep and grass can live, the land so barren as to be exotic. The Irish peasantry forever being evicted by the English emigrated from Dingle and Galway on Ireland’s west coast on ships bound for America. The 35 million Americans who claim Irish heritage constitute one of America’s largest nationalities.



On our way to Northern Ireland we passed through some valleys in rural Ireland that saw the worst of the four-year potato famine, that began in 1845. The English refused to intervene to alleviate the famine believing market forces would solve the problem. The result was the starvation of approximately one million Irish. Another million Irish emigrated to North America. John Behan’s "coffin ship" bronze sculpture which depicts human skeletons aboard a ship leaving Ireland is a painful reminder of the famine. We stopped to see it as our bus drove through Connemara on the way to Northern Ireland.



Northern Ireland, the six counties that remain part of Britain, have a narrow Protestant majority, the Scots-Irish. Oliver Cromwell, a puritanical zealot who ruled Britain during the 1650s evicted Irish landowners from 11 million fertile acres and gave the land to his followers, many of whom came in from Scotland.



Northern Ireland’s provincial capital, Belfast, became an important commercial center in the late 1800s and remains so today. Shipbuilding was one of its major industries and the Titanic was built there. A spectacular museum is dedicated to the Titanic. Belfast’s bustling atmosphere reminded me of American cities. North of Belfast is Portrush. Situated on the spectacular cliffs of the Antrim Coast, it will host this year’s British open. We witnessed elaborate preparations for that event.



President Trump, Ireland’s PM



The sectarian violence between Catholics and Protestants that plagued Belfast and Londonderry for 30 years was calmed by the Good Friday Agreement that the Clinton Administration helped mediate in 1998. It extended the franchise to Catholics who previously had to own property to vote. It specified that Northern Ireland could stay with Britain or join Ireland depending on the wishes of the voters.



With both Ireland and Britain members of the European Union, the borders between Northern Ireland and Ireland have opened. Educational and economic opportunities have multiplied regardless of one’s faith.



But Brexit, Britain’s decision to leave the EU, has caused concern because if a customs border enforced by the police is reinstituted between Ireland and Northern Ireland, sectarian strife may start again. An Irish terrorist group has already formed and killed one person in Londonderry.



We were still in Ireland when President Trump held his meeting with the country’s prime minister, Leo Varadkar. President Trump had invited Varadkar to his golf resort in Cork County. Varadkar, wanting to play host in his own country and not appear a supplicant, invited the U.S. president to meet him instead in an Irish castle. President Trump took offense and warned he might leave Ireland for his golf resort in Scotland.



At their brief meeting at the Shannon airport, the President assured Varadkar Brexit would be good for Ireland. Varadkar said Brexit may bring new trouble to Northern Ireland. Trump reportedly told him to build a wall like the one he wants along America’s southern border. Varadkar replied a wall on the border with Northern Ireland would undermine the Good Friday Agreement.