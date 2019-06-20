The Cambridge City School Board is saving district residents money by abolishing the pay-to-participate fee for the 2019-20 school year.



Previously, students participate in band, sports and other extra curricular activities were required to pay $100 per student for each activity — a financial burden for many families in the district.



"Our board of education is proud to announce that pay to participate has been eliminated at Cambridge City Schools," said Superintendent Dan Coffman. "Our district has worked diligently over the past couple of years to balance our budget and create opportunities for students.



"As we evaluated how to appropriately utilize a minimal increase (in revenue), we believe one area that will create a positive and direct impact for our students is to eliminate pay to participate for the 2019-2020 school year," added Coffman.



The change will allow for the maximum number of students to take advantage of extra curricular activities.



"The removal of pay to participate will have a tremendous, positive impact on our school and community," added Athletic Administrator Aaron Quinn. "Student-athletes will be able to participate in a variety of sports previously unavailable to them because of financial constraints."



In another cost saving move for families, the board voted to approve the Community Eligibility Provision, as presented by the district’s food service provider, Nutrition Group.



The provision will allow students in eligible buildings — currently preschool, primary and intermediate — to eat breakfast and lunch at no cost, regardless of household income.



"One of our primary focuses at Cambridge City Schools is to ensure our students have the appropriate nutrition in order to be successful academically," said Coffman. "Through a collaboration with The Nutrition Group, we have taken the necessary steps to feed all preschool to fifth-grade students breakfast and lunch at no cost for the 2019-20 school year."



According to Coffman, the district still has many needs to address in school safety, academic improvement, facilities, arts, STEM and athletics.



"While we will continue to make small improvements in each area, it will be critical that we continue to be good stewards of tax dollars and to present the community with the rationale for how we can better invest in our future," Coffman concluded.



Board member Amy Kissinger commented on the change of focus, where as a district they recognize the need for balanced nutrition and being flexible when it comes to feeding the children.



Regarding the elimination of the pay to participate fee, she said, "It’s about time."