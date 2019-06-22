In researching Ashland’s history, sometimes you find small clues just peeking up through the surface of the earth like dinosaur bones. If you’re lucky, a little digging reveals an interesting tale, but sometimes the complete story remains tantalizingly buried.



This is the case of Way War, most likely Ashland’s first Chinese resident.



He arrived here sometime in December 1902 or January 1903, and ran a laundry in the Guth building, located at the corner of Main and Cemetery (now Race) Street.



According to the Ashland Times, Way War, the "quiet and unobtrusive Chinese laundryman," paid a visit to the police station on a Monday morning in June, 1905. He lodged a complaint about some local boys.



He reported being harassed on the street by boys who jeered at him. He alleged that they had sicced their dogs on him and threatened to "kill him die." The newspaper noted that he had "never committed a wrong to anybody" during the 31 months he had been in Ashland.



Sadly, the next issue of the paper reported that Way War had attempted to kill himself by slicing his own throat. His cousin found him in time to save his life, and then took him to Cleveland where he could be looked after by kin.



The local papers called him "a sociable, unobtrusive individual" and linked his "mental unbalance" to excessive work in hot conditions.



A few weeks later, another Chinese man arrived in Ashland to take over the laundry business. His name was given as Charlie Louie, and as he spoke good English, the newspaper reporter called him "the best talking Chinaman that has ever been in Ashland."



Charlie told the reporter that Way War was still in Cleveland, but that he remained very despondent and had to be watched over carefully. He said that plans were being made to take him back to China very soon, as he had left a wife and two children there. This fact seems more likely to have contributed to his suicide attempt, but we can’t know for sure.



Way War’s story is a pretty typical reflection of the Chinese experience in America.



Many Chinese men came to the United States for economic reasons. They were barred from citizenship by the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which was not reversed until 1943. They were sojourners in this country, living solitary lives here to support their families back in China. Some of these men managed occasional visits to their families in China, while many were never able to return.



A large number of Chinese men entered the laundry trade because it was a business that could be started at low cost, and could be run on a small scale by a single man or with only a few employees. It was hard work, but one could make a modest income from it.



I do not know what ultimately happened to Way War, or Charlie Louie. The Guth building where the laundry was located burned down in 1909, and there was no Chinese laundry mentioned at that time.



— Sarah Kearns, who writes the Ashland Memories column every other Saturday, works at the Ashland Public Library. Her email is shootman79@hotmail.com.