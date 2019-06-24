Over the past nine years, Al Seffens has earned the reputation of being "the builder" in the Bikes for Kids program.



Bikes for Kids is a Loudonville-Perrysville group whose mission is to provide a bicycle for every child in the Loudonville Perrysville School District with a bicycle if he or she doesn’t have one and wants one.



To fulfill that mission, the organization, which was founded by Gail Hunter, seeks donation of old bicycles and rehabilitates them.



In the forefront of that rehabilitative effort is Al Seffens. For folks familiar with Seffens and his background, rebuilding bikes seems right up his proverbial alley.



Seffens is a frequent visitor to the group known as the Liar’s Club, a group of mostly retired men who share coffee and philosophy at the Loudonville McDonald’s many mornings. "One morning Chuck Darr, a regular Liar’s Club guest, was talking about Bikes for Kids, and how they needed volunteers who were good with mechanics to help put used bikes back together again," Seffens remembered. "I told him I’d like to help."



In the time since, Seffens, age 77, spends an average of three days a week at the Bikes for Kids headquarters, set up in an old garage located behind the Loudonville Fair Board Building on North Water Street that the fair board donated to the organization. Prior to that donation, most of the bicycle repair work was done in founder Gail Hunter’s garage.



While most of the time there Seffens and fellow regular workers, who include Hunter, Dan Herman and Darr, and also, on occasion, Ken Fowler, work on getting old bikes back into shape for regular duty, a surprising amount of folks stop by for other reasons. "For instance," he said, "kids, and sometimes adults, come in to have us make minor adjustments, or repairs, to their bicycles," he smiled. "We even occasionally get a tourist in who wants to go tubing and needs his inner tube filled. We just smile and do it."



The bikes he and others repair are put into service as soon as someone needs a bike. Right now, the Bikes for Kids inventory is pretty solid, with nearly 60 repaired and ready-for-use bikes neatly stored in the warehouse portion of the garage.



"Two years ago, we gave out over 300 bikes," Seffens said. "We’re not sure about last year, because our chair, Gail Hunter, has been ill, recently had surgery, and hasn’t finished his count."



The repairs he makes to the bikes are varied. "For almost all, we make minor adjustments to improve performance, and we do a lot of tire repair and replacement. We also do what I call ‘gentle lubrication’ of the bicycles to improve how they run, being careful not to use too much lubricant, which serves no purpose and can cause a mess.



"How the bikes are distributed is interesting, and each bike given out has a story," he added with a smile. "We often have repeat customers, with a young biker trading in his suddenly too small bike with a larger model. Bikes with wheel sizes ranging from 10 inches to 26 inches are in the warehouse, excellent bicycles waiting for riders."



Seffens clarified that most of the bikes turned in are not junk, and some are surprisingly high-quality models.



"One lady turned in a ladies’ bike which turned out to be one of those top-quality brands," he remembered. "All that was wrong with it was that it was dirty, so we cleaned it up and called the lady back, telling her that she had given us a valuable bike and we thought she should take it back. She declined, so we found a worthy person who we felt not only needed a good bike but who would take care of it."



Seffens moved to the Loudonville area in 1968 for a position at the Flxible Company engineering department. Getting here was an interesting story.



"I was stationed with the U.S. Air Force at the Wurtz-Smith Air Force Base near Tawas City, Michigan, working as a medic," he remembered. "Part of our responsibility was to support the local civilian hospital in Tawas City, and I was called there one night to assist with a man from Ohio who had suffered a stroke while vacationing in the area.



"I spent the night with the man, getting him back into shape so he could travel back to Ohio, where he was a vice president of the Flxible Company, and plant manager of Flxible’s plant in Millersburg," Seffens continued. "The man, Don Yeager, told me if I ever needed a job to look him up.



"When I got out of the Air Force, I looked him up and was hired as an engineer," he said. "Not long after that the engineering department was moved to Loudonville and the company was taken over by Rohr Corporation. In the changeover, I was laid off."



Seffens worked at a number of other manufacturing plants in this general area, including Wagner Engineering Associates in Navarre, Thermo-disk in Mansfield and Hydromatic in Ashland, and his longest place of employment, Emerson Electric in Orrville.



"In most places, my job was to review manufacturing processes and come up with ways to make them more efficient, or effective," he said. "In doing this, I actually invented things, including a telescopic mass division detector that was used, in the pre-satellite era, for tracking vehicles to keep in contact with each other during Operation Desert Storm. At Emerson Electric I invented a long probe used to measure oxygen flow in heat generated electrical systems, probes between 12 and 24 feet long."



Seffens has six children and seven grandchildren, all living in this general area.