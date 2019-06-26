Last Sunday morning our closing song was, Day By Day. It is a beautiful song, and then too, the words hold a tremendous message. As we sang, the words seemed to speak directly to me. I could feel God’s presence and knew He was very near.



The last part of the second verse says, "He whose name is Counsellor and Power. The protection of His child and measure is a charge that on Himself He laid; as your days, your strength shall be in measure. This the pledge to me He made."



I don’t know all that was on the author’s mind when he wrote this song, but can I tell you what it means to me?



To me this says that God is the Counsellor and power in and for all things. As a counsellor he provides wisdom, guidance, direction, and answers that I need. His power can and will be a controlling force in my life. He gives me the power, through Him, to do all that He expects of me. He gives me the measure of strength that I need for each day. Long, long ago He made the pledge to be there for me as Counsellor and power, always.



Some days I feel an overwhelming need for the power that He gives. I ask for the touch of strength that I need. Then with the need comes the strength to stand strong, to succeed; to do all for Him.



I like that it says this, "Is a charge that on Himself He laid." He took this burden, this task, this obligation on Himself, simply because He cared for me.



It’s a blessing to know that every promise will be kept. He promised to care for me. He has, and He will.