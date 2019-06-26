Four Coshocton Business and Professional Women members, Raine Hammond, Tomma Bordenkircher, Pat Talbot and Liz Herrell, recently attended the 99th BPW Ohio Conference at the Crowne Plaza Columbus North in Worthington.



Coshocton BPW won second place in the "I’mPossible Award of Excellence" which included a $150 cash award, was recognized for retaining 74 percent of their membership. They were also recognized for donating to the Ohio BPW Retirement Foundation which awards scholarships to women pursing nursing, and grants to nonprofit, low income/subsidized senior housing facilities.



All four toured the State House on Friday morning.



Friday’s Seminar Speaker Brenda Bowman, owner Brenda Bowman, LLC spoke on "Developing Social Media Relationships for Your Business or Organization". Bowman is connected to resources all over the world and well known by the advertising communities in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta.



Before the Friday night business session, Keynote Speaker Sue Ramsey, retired head coach of Ashland University women’s basketball who led the Ashland Eagles to a Division II national title in 2013 gave a motivating speech, "Great Teams Have Great Team Mates".



Saturday morning Vendor Chair Raine Hammond introduced vendors during breakfast and gave away several door prizes.



Saturday’s Seminar Speaker Charlotte Click, Manager, Leader Effectiveness at Cardinal Health for 15 years gave the presentation "A New Normal – A Discussion on Resilience" in which she gave examples of how people have bounced back after difficult or challenging events in their life.



Coshocton BPW members Raine Hammond and Liz Herrell were models in the BPW Style Show Friday night, and Tomma Bordenkircher gave a speech "I’m a Survivor" Saturday at the lunch.



Dorothy Camp, who passed away in November 2018, was remembered during the Memorial Service on Sunday.



BPW OH President Diana Gibbens, Lancaster Local, asked Raine Hammond to serve as the Individual Development (ID) chairwoman, and Liz Herrell to serve as the 2020 BPW Ohio Conference chairwoman for the 100th BPW/OH Conference. Gibben’s theme for 2019-20 is "BPW 100 Years Strong."



For more information contact Raine Hammond at 740-294-5292 or coshoctonbpw@gmail.com.