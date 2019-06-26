This summer, 54 Ohio museums will open their doors to members of the military and their families as part of the 10th annual Blue Star Museums program, an initiative that offers free admission to the nation’s active duty military personnel and their families, through Labor Day.



Blue Star Museums is presented by the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families and the U.S. Department of Defense. More than 2,000 museums nationwide participate in the program each year. "We have so much appreciation for military members and their families, and it is inspiring to see museums all around the state sign up to participate in the national Blue Star Museums initiative," Donna S. Collins, Ohio Arts Council executive director, said. "Ohio is fortunate to have so many premier arts and cultural organizations that are generously offering these special guests the opportunity to share experiences and create memories together through this remarkable program."



The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard — as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. "We've seen the tremendous impact the Blue Star Museums program brings to our military families, and we're thrilled to be celebrating a decade of support. Not only are museums fun to explore but are also great for making memories and strengthening military families as a whole," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, Blue Star Families chief executive officer.



Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card, DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.



Some area museums participating in this program include:



Marietta



• Campus Martius Museum



601 Second St., Marietta, OH 45750



mariettamuseums.org



• Ohio River Museum



601 Front St., Marietta, OH 45750



mariettamuseums.org



New Concord



• John & Annie Glenn Museum



72 W. Main St., New Concord, OH 43762



johnglennhome.org



New Philadelphia



• Historic Schoenbrunn Village



1984 E. High Ave., New Philadelphia, OH 44883



facebook.com/HistoricSchoenbrunnVillage



Zanesville



• Zanesville Museum of Art



620 Military Road, Zanesville, OH 43701



zanesvilleart.org

