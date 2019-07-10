Every now and then, student loan borrowers need a wake-up call.



They should have gotten one from the recent settlement involving more than 18,000 former students of ITT Technical Institute, who were victims of allegedly reckless and abusive lending practices.



Sure, the lender that worked closely with the now-bankrupt, private, for-profit college deserves every bit of punishment dished out by the federal government, a coalition of 44 state regulators and the District of Columbia.



The penalty: debt relief totaling $168 million, which cancels the outstanding student loans and deletes associated derogatory information from the borrowers’ credit histories. This is good for the borrowers.



But how did many of the borrowers get caught up with these loans in the first place? This is what makes this another sad example of why both students and parents need to clearly understand the financial terms and conditions of the student loans to any type of educational institution before signing the papers and committing to repayment. Even in cases of abusive lending practices, borrowers bear some personal responsibility to know what they’re getting into.



Regulators said the loans featured high annual interest rates as high as 16.25% for borrowers with subpar credit scores who made up nearly half of the borrowers.



Consider this comment from the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which led the investigation into the lender, Student CU Connect Cuso LLC., better known as Cuso.



According to the investigation, Cuso provided high-cost loans to ITT student borrowers even as it knew, or was reckless in not knowing, that "many of them did not understand the terms and conditions of the Cuso loans and could not afford them."



The 18,000 ITT students learned the hard way about predatory lending practices. But for future borrowers — for any type of student loan whether for-profit or not — there are also lessons to be learned.



Here are some recommendations from consumer regulators and higher education experts.



—Buyer beware. Carefully review any loans and education that you are considering, to determine whether it is worthwhile. "Think twice before taking out what is similar to a small mortgage to pay for a college education," said Mark Kantrowitz of SavingforCollege.com. Ask yourself whether it is worthwhile.



—Get a second opinion from someone who is not affiliated with the college or lender.



—Explore all other options to reduce or avoid borrowing — scholarships, part-time job, cutting costs. On the flip side, do not use credit cards to finance your education.



—Go for a test drive. Sit in on some classes before enrolling.



—Estimate the total debt at graduation and compare it with the average annual starting salaries for recent graduates. If total debt at graduation is greater than the annual starting salary, you will struggle to repay the debt on a ten-year repayment plan, Kantrowitz said. Question whether the education is worth the debt.



—Shop around. Apply to more than one college.



—Check out online financial tools. Use CollegeNavigator.gov to check out a school’s financial details. What is the annual net price? What is the default rate? What percentage of students graduate? The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has worksheets on its website on how to choose a student loan.



If student borrowers are better prepared and know what questions to ask lenders before taking on the loan, it will help put a stop to abusive lending practices.



