Local nutrition sites for Meals on Wheels are North Industry Christian Church, 425 45th St., Canton; Indian Run Manor, Waynesburg; Louisville Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St. Louisville, OH 44641; and Canton YMCA, 231 Sixth St. For more information, call 330-832-7220.



The menu for July 15-19 is as follows:



Monday: chicken tenders, homey mustard sauce, parslied potatoes, key largo vegetable, juice, shortbread cookie.



Tuesday: marinara meatballs, bu noodles, broccoli, dinner roll, juice, pears.



Wednesday: Swiss steak, baby bakers, green beans, wheat bread, applesauce.



Thursday: sloppy joe, O’brien potatoes, bu corn, fruit cocktail.



Friday: pancakes, sausage links, baked apples, juice, yogurt.



Margarine is served with all breads. Milk choices include skim, 2 percent or chocolate. All canned fruits are packed in juice. Please note that substitutions may need to be made.