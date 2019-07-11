The Harry Higgins Post 88 of the American Legion will be having a Salute to American Legion 100th Anniversary on July 27 from 7-9 p.m.



The program will be an evening of entertainment while saluting the veterans of the Air Force, Navy, Marines, Army and Coast Guard. The musical entertainment for the night will be by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and legendary Motown recording artist Annette Helton of Martha and the Vandellas, Joe Eggerton, the Grover-Simmons Connection and Melanie Miller.



Entry to the event will be by donation with all proceeds going to support veterans and local charities. It will be held at Post 88 located at 1338 Claremont Ave.