After some deliberation over the necessity of a beautification committee, Streetsboro leaders have decided instead to assign its goals to an existing group.



Streetsboro Mayor Glenn Broska first approached City Council with the idea to form a beautification committee last month. According to legislation that was drafted to define the responsibilities of the group, the Streetsboro Beautification Committee would have been responsible for coordinating efforts to promote beautification and environmental responsibility within the community.



At the time, Councilwoman Carmen Laudato expressed disinterest in the committee because its purpose was already embodied by the Parks and Recreation Conservation and Advisory Committee.



Joshua Lampa, a member of PRCAC, said the proposed committee sounded like an earlier version of the committee on which he serves. He said if community members want to get involved with beautification efforts, it should be up to PRCAC and its director, Parks and Recreation Director Greg Mytinger.



Broska said he has no issue with PRCAC taking on the responsibilities of the proposed committee. He said his intention was to not burden the group with more work.



"I want to see nice hanging baskets from the telephone poles," Broska said. "I'd like to see the banners up. I would like to see more Adopt-A-Spots. I would like to see a program for a yard of the month or whatever the case may be. If PRCAC wants to take this, that's their option."



Councilwoman Julie Field said those who feel inclined to beautify the city should be allowed to do so. She said those who help see it as something they want to help with, not a burden. Pavlick said she would not mind if council assisted PRCAC when it tries to launch future programs or projects. Laudato suggested PRCAC send someone to give council monthly updates on what the committee is working on.



"The biggest thing, I think ... we just need to obtain volunteers," Lampa said. "I know a lot of people do help on the committee with things like programs, but we're only seven people. We will need to really try and reach out and get some more assistance."



Mytinger said the next part of assembling volunteers to help beautify the city included determining what their roles and responsibilities will be. That discussion will commence at the next PRCAC meeting.



Residents who have thoughts, ideas or suggestions for beautification responsibilities should contact the Streetsboro Parks and Recreation Department at 330-626-3802.



