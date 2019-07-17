Barnesville Village Council heard about the safety upgrades on Main Street at its meeting July 8.



Village Administrator Roger Deal informed council of ODOT’s plans to update the intersection with strain poles, lights, control box at the location, signage, etc. This project is to begin in 2022.



In other business, council was informed from Fire Chief Tim Hall that he received a grant from the Department of Public Safety for $3,826 for EMS equipment.



Chief Hall asked council to appoint Harry Seeley and Silas Tracy to the EMS roster.



Meanwhile, Police Chief Rocky Sirianni asked council to approve Deron Shilling to full-time Police and School Resource Officer. His school resource salary will be split 60/40 with Barnesville Schools. He will be hired as an Officer II at a rate of $16 per hour.



Council approved the appointment of Steve Hill to the Buildings Appeal Board.



Councilman Scott Gallagher said he is opposed to the 331 injection well due to the proximity of schools and high volume of truck traffic.



Meanwhile, Village Administrator Deal commented on the Independence Day Celebration at the Park. The fireworks took place on July 7 due to the rain delay. Deal wanted to thank all the village employees and Fire Chief Hall for their help over the weekend.



Council approved the purchase of a carport structure over the pit pumps at the pool. Village Administrator Deal will proceed with the purchase.



Fiscal Officer Vicki Magers said there will be a Development Committee meeting on July 22 at 6 p.m.