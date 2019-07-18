Residents who enjoy boating and fishing don’t have far to travel to find both this summer.



The water level at Berlin Lake is high, and the number of people taking advantage of it has increased as a result. It’s a different story from last year, when low water levels forced some businesses dependent on the lake to close before Labor Day.



And yet, the primary purpose of Berlin Lake is not recreational, no matter how welcome such a purpose may be and how much those who rely on the water to make a living might wish it were so.



A recent Review story chronicled efforts by many of those lake-dependent businesses to convince the Army Corps of Engineers to delay draining the lake through Labor Day. Such a delay would guarantee high usage throughout what is shaping up as a hot summer.



Constructed in 1942, Berlin Lake occupies an area in the southeastern part of Portage County, and its waters also reach into parts of Stark and Mahoning counties. When the Army drains the lake, the traditional explanation is to send clean water downstream and alleviate flooding concerns.



A delay in drawing down the lake this year has nothing to do with the Army Corps growing sympathetic to businesses’ pleas or demonstrating concern for the recreational well-being of boaters and fishermen.



Instead, the delay is because of record rainfalls in the spring and resulting concerns that draining the lake would cause the kind of downstream flooding it was constructed to prevent.



An old saying notes that it is an ill wind that blows nobody any good, which holds true in this case. While record rainfalls decimated farmers’ crops and caused the state to seek emergency assistance at the federal level, they also led to higher-than-usual Berlin Lake levels, both because of the rain itself and because of the decision not to draw down.



This situation might have people who depend on the lake for their livelihood or their recreation hoping for wet springs each year, especially given Martha Cobb’s assertion that it takes three good years of business to make up for each bad one.



Cobb should know. She has owned the local bait shop and docks on the lake for 58 years.



And yet, as noted above, the lake’s primary purpose is not recreation, which is why a public meeting scheduled from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on July 24 at Western Reserve High School is so important.



There, the Army Corps of Engineers presumably will update residents on a $1 million study of the Mahoning River Basin. Business owners hope to advocate at that time for continued delays in drawing down the water levels.



Locals note that a lack of steel production in Youngstown obviates one of the needs to drain the lake, as fresh water is no longer needed for that purpose.



In a perfect world, the study would support this opinion, and perhaps also find that flood control is no longer the concern that it once was.



We urge residents with concerns about the Army Corps’ policy to attend the meeting and make their voices known, even as we recognize that a compromise could include delaying the draw down, but perhaps not always until after Labor Day, given the primary reason for the lake’s existence in the first place.