A multicultural church service will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon July 28 at Community Vineyard Church, 2543 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls.



The New Hope Nepali Church and the Lampstand Global Mission Church of All Nations — a Congolese church — will join the congregation of Community Vineyard Church for the service. The Nepali and the Congolese churches both meet at Community Vineyard Church, which has been heavily involved in missions since its inception. There will be a baptism during the service as well.



Following the morning service, a meal will be served and the vision for missions will be shared. The community is invited to the church service, meeting and the meal. The church provides nursery and children’s church during the morning service. The cafe is open from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. with free coffee and light breakfast.



Community Vineyard Church offers a free meal and food pantry in its fellowship hall on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, beginning a 5:30 p.m. The church is the home of the former Loew’s movie theater and movies are shown, as part of its Movies with a Message, on the second Saturday of every month, beginning at 6 p.m. The movies, popcorn, drinks and snacks are free and there is the opportunity to win prizes following the movie.



"We are very excited to be a part of a multicultural movement that is happening at Community Vineyard Church," said Senior Pastor Tom Bloom. "We believe that although we are from different countries, we are called to worship together in unity."



For more information, visit the church’s website at www.communityvineyardchurch.org or call the church at 330-928-5134 or find the church on Facebook.