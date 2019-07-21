United Way of Portage County is ramping up its recruitment efforts in order to build a solid volunteer base in the community. This community-based, volunteer-led organization wants to expand its role in better serving Portage County and is looking for people interested in supporting that cause. Volunteers are the backbone of nonprofit work and United Way of Portage County values the time and generosity that is given to make a lasting impact.



Currently there are a variety of opportunities available in its home office, 999 E. Main St. in Ravenna. These opportunities boast a flexible schedule and can vary from one-time service projects, such as delivering books to a Big Red Bookshelf location or hosting a book drive, to on-going roles that can include office data entry, the Reading Role Models program or sorting books by age groups. Volunteer opportunities can take place during normal business hours and some opportunities include evening or weekend timeframes as volunteers are needed to help represent the organization at various community events. Volunteering with United Way is easy, flexible and can be customized to fit your interests and talents. Training is provided to anyone interested in lending their time and supporting a local organization in your community.



For more information or to express interest in getting communication about upcoming opportunities, please contact Maureen Gebhardt at 330.297.1424 or visit the United Way website at uwportage.org/volunteer-center.