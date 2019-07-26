The New Testament church is one of the most blessed institutions on earth. According to the Bible, Christ founded it (Matthew 16:18), He is the head of it (Colossians 1:18), and He gave His life for it (Ephesians 5:25).



The Bible challenges each church to be the pillar and ground of truth in I Timothy 3:15. The church is an organized assembly of baptized believers engaged in the work of God, carrying out the Great Commission, and impacting the world with the love of God. What an exciting institution to be a part of and what a privilege as well!



Christians need the church. Some time ago, I read an article by Dr. Charles Stanley on the family of God. Concerning the Christian and the church he said, "A Christian who tries to live apart from the church is like a log that’s been removed from the fire. Separated from the other wood, it doesn’t have much of a chance to continue burning; not for long, anyway. Eventually, the glow and warmth of its flame will fade, the more time it spends in isolation. But, for the logs that remain in the fire, each helps the other to burn brighter and hotter than possible alone. And so it is with you and me. To lead vibrant lives for God, we need the church."



What a great challenge for all of us to heed.



We need church. We need its preaching, teaching, and fellowship. By missing church, we will hurt ourselves and others by not being where God desires us to be. In a day and age when we are so busy with work, sports, events, and so much more, don’t forget to make room for the Lord and His church.



Our spiritual growth is dependent on time in church.



May God help us to love Him and to love His church by supporting it, praying for it, and faithfully attending it. Ephesians 3:21 says, "Unto Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen."