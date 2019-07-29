The Portage APL will host a golf outing fundraiser on Aug. 10. All proceeds benefit the APL and the nearly 1,000 animals that are rescued and adopted each year.



The outing will be held at Raccoon Hill Golf Club in Kent from noon to 6 p.m. This 18-hole scramble includes a cart, lunch, free beverages, gifts, dinner of barbecue ribs and chicken by Little City Grille, as well as skill and door prizes.



"We have recently been treating many sick animals, especially dogs with heartworm," said Chalan Lowry, executive director of the APL. "We also have provided much needed surgeries to injured dogs and cats. We never know what each day brings or what services we will need to provide. We rely on events like these as well as daily donations to help these sweet animals get better and find loving homes."



To register call the APL at 330-296-4022 or visit www.portageapl.org/paws-for-golf-is-coming-soon/.



The cost is $90 per golfer before July 28th and $100 per golfer after or $35 for dinner only. Sponsor opportunities available and donated prizes are needed.



Portage APL is a private, nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity and kindness of individuals and businesses to make the community a safer place for thousands of animals, who have no voice.



To register or for more information, please call the Portage APL at 330.296.4022 or visit http://www.portageapl.org/paws-for-golf-is-coming-soon/.