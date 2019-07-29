The third time is apparently the charm in the ongoing effort to bring a group home to Portage County.



Kellijo Jeffries, director of the county’s Department of Job and Family Services, told county commissioners that a six bedroom house in Ravenna Township is being considered. She hopes to have four youths living in the house by Oct. 1.



Jeffries and other county officials hope that a local group home would make it easier for children to visit their parents at a neutral location. Right now, she said, 11 children are in residential facilities across the state, some of whom would likely be moved closer to home.



So far, potential locations in Ravenna and Garrettsville have fallen through because of zoning issues. This time, however, Jeffries said she spoke to Jim DiPaola, the township’s zoning inspector, who confirmed that zoning is not an issue on the proposed property. DiPaola, she added, said that the family that owns the house also reached out to township trustees.



Jeffries said the family that owns the house initially considered selling it, but instead learned about the county’s need and decided to lease it for the group home instead. The initial lease is for two years.



The children who would live in the county’s group home, she said previously, would be there because of abuse and neglect issues "through no fault of their own." The children would have 24-hour support while in the home, with trained social workers and a clinical manager and a program manager on site. Although state law permits up to 10 children to occupy the home, Jeffries wants to start with a smaller group of kids.



The home, she said previously, would be similar to a foster home, except that the children there would get 24-hour supervision.



Commissioners hailed the good news.



"It’s zoned for it," Commissioner Sabrina Christian-Bennett said. "The trustees are on board."



Commissioner Kathleen Clyde suggested that Jeffries reach out to neighbors, even though most don’t live near the property.



"We should take the opportunity to be as transparent as possible," she said.



Although the county has 53 licensed foster homes, only six homes are open to teenagers. Of those, there is only one opening and that foster parent wants to take in a 14-year-old girl.



The county has 182 children in care, Jeffries said, a number that has dropped because of families reuniting, graduations and adoptions.



"We haven’t seen the numbers go down for a while," she said.



At the end of the lease, the county will be given the opportunity to buy the house. The department of job and family services cannot buy a home. Commissioners, Jeffries said, would have to buy or lease the house, and commissioners previously agreed that it would be best to lease a home to start.



Fewer than 10 counties in Ohio have their own group home, she said, and Portage County’s home would be modeled after a successful home in Trumbull County. Some group homes have closed, Jeffries acknowledged, and that is primarily because they were staffed by people with little training working for a low wage — one reason she plans to staff the local homes with social workers.



Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.