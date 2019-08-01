MILLERSBURG — New royalty will be crowned Aug. 5 at the Holmes County Fair.



2018 Fair Queen Kaylor Perone and King Josiah Kandel will relinquish their titles and crown one of the five contestants as this year’s king and queen.



For this year’s competition, there are four young women vying for the title of queen and one young man in the king competition.



Claire Farquhar, 17, of Millersburg is the daughter of Jan and Norm Farquhar. She is a member of the Nashville Jolly Farmers 4-H club and plans to attend Kent State University’s Tuscarawas campus this fall. Her current fair projects are goat showmanship and small animal (cat).



Anna Irwin, 18, of Big Prairie, is the daughter of Cormac and Judy Irwin. Anna is a member of the Nashville Jolly Farmers 4-H club, the Holmes County Junior Fair Board and West Holmes FFA. Her current fair projects are dairy goat, harness goat, llama, market rabbit and breeding rabbit. She plans to attend Wilmington College this fall.



Kylie Ramirez, 16, of Killbuck, is the daughter of Kathy Smith and Paul Baker. She is a member of the Killbuck Handy Helpers 4-H club, the Holmes County Junior Fair Board, West Holmes FFA, and sits on the Junior Fair Board Dairy Committee and the Junior Fair Board Publicity & Records Committee. Her current fair projects is a market hog and she is the organizer behind the Be You Livestock Show. She will be a junior at West Holmes High this fall.



Gabriella Sherman, 18, of Shreve, is the daughter of Stephanie and Craig Close. She is a member of the Holmes County Junior Fair Board and plans to attend the University of Akron Wayne College this fall. Her current fair project is a market goat and a pygmy goat.



Macin Hager, 16, of Millersburg is the son of Chris and Susan Hager. He is a member of West Holmes FFA, the Hoof-N-Hide 4-H club and the Holmes County Junior Fair Board. Macin’s current fair projects are a market hog, market lamb and a breeding goat. He will be a junior at West Holmes High this fall.



Any FFA, Holmes County 4-H club or FFCLA member in good standing who is between the ages of 16-18 years old as of Jan. 1 can submit an application for the competition.



It is the goal of the Holmes County Junior Fair Royal Court contest to "select youth who embody the values of the organizations which they represent as ambassadors to the Holmes County Junior Fair," according to the application. Furthermore, "these individuals will have a demonstrated record of working for the betterment of their community which will be further supported through their role on the Holmes County Junior Fair Royal Court," the application said.



Each candidate is evaluated by their written application, a one-on-one interview, public speaking and peer and mentor evaluation.



The king and queen each will receive a $1,000 scholarship, an embroidered chair and a sash. The queen will also receive a crown.



There will be a king attendant and a queen attendant chosen, who will also receive a sash.



The king and queen scholarships are sponsored by Hummel Group, bfearless, Millersburg Electric, Brent and Tara Sheldon, Lisa Lang and Keaton and Ella Lorentz.



The 2019 Holmes County Fair Royalty will be crowned Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. at the CSB Stage on the Green.