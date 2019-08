The Portage County Senior Center will hold its monthly Lunch & Learn event at 11:15 a.m. Thursday. This month’s topic is "Creating and Achieving your Bucket List" and lunch will be provided courtesy of The Arbors at Streetsboro. There is no cost for the event, but sign-up is required as seating is limited. To reserve a space, stop in at 705 Oakwood St. (Floor G) in Ravenna, or call 330-297-3456.