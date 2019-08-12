Two dozen "good and great" people and organizations around Portage County will be celebrated Thursday.



The Celebrate Portage awards will honor six honorees at the awards celebration, which takes place at 5 p.m. at the NEW Center at Northeast Ohio Medical University. A total of 26 local organizations or individuals have been nominated.



Todd Peetz, director of the county’s regional planning commission and coordinator of Celebrate Portage, said the dinner is in its sixth year.



"It’s primarily because we can celebrate the good and great things in Portage County," he said. "A lot of people don’t know what other people are doing."



Although there will be six people honored at the dinner, Peetz stressed that there are "no losers" and that all nominees will be recognized.



"Everybody is a winner," he said. "They did this because of the love of their community."



Nominees for the Cultural Arts category include the Garrettsville Summerfest; The Student Art Show in Streetsboro?; THRIVE in Streetsboro?; and the Wizardly World in Kent.



Nominees for Economic Development include Blade-Tech in Streetsboro; the ?Ravenna 7 movie theater; ?Smither Rapra in Ravenna; and ?United Technical Support in Kent.



Nominees for Community Service include the Carteen Safety Program, a juvenile traffic diversion program; ?Cognitive Behavior Intervention Substance Abuse, a program through the county’s juvenile court?; the Jolly Jamboree through OhioCAN (Change Addiction Now); ?OUR Place, a peer-led program to encourage community among people in recovery?; Raven Packs, a food program for students in the Ravenna School District?; and Wayland Community Church projects, which include providing items to Portage Job & Family Services.



Nominees for Healthy Communities include the Family Conference on Addiction; ?Family Health & Safety Day? in Streetsboro; HOPE Court? through the Portage County Court System; and None 4 Under 21, a program held annually in Hiram to reduce drunken driving.



Student Initiative nominees include ?Interact Club? at Aurora High School; Leos? at Field High School; Community Service Day? at Ravenna High School; and Community Connect in Streetsboro.



Community Hero nominees are Lynn Allen?; Kaley Jane Furner?; Leon Jankowski; and Lis Regula.



Celebrate Portage will continue its celebration through August and September. Events include the annual Cruise-In which takes place Aug. 28; the Runway Fest which will take place at the Portage County Airport on Aug. 30 and 31; and Volunteer Day on Sept. 12.



