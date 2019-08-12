The GMN Tri-Co CAC Inc. 2019 Summer Crisis Program (SCP) is part of the Home Energy Assistance Program that provides a benefit once per cooling season to an income eligible Ohioan's electric bill, and/or for the purchase of an air conditioner or central air conditioner repair. Income eligible households with an older household member (60 years or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member's health. Conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or asthma. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 31. To apply for the program, customers are required to schedule an appointment by calling our 1-844-320-3206, or go online at https://capappointments.com.



Customers need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:



• List of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member 18 years and older, proof of disability if applicable



• Proof of citizenship for each member



• Must call local HEAP office to have medical form faxed to doctor if form is needed



• Copies of their most recent energy bills (electric and gas or bulk fuel)



Listen carefully to the option on the IVR system for what documents are necessary to bring with you as the list of income documentation will vary depending on the type of income your household receives. You can also listen to the income guidelines to see if you are income eligible.



All information on the IVR system is put there to assist clients in knowing what documentation you must bring with you on the day of your appointment. There are different household circumstances in which additional documentation may be required.