ST. CLAIRSVILLE – The Workforce Development and Community Education Department at Belmont College will be offering a non-credit four-week nutrition class this fall titled "Why am I Sick, Tired and Hungry all the Time?" This course will debunk the theory that heredity leads to sickness and exhaustion, and will give participants the tools to begin a journey of vibrant health and wellness.



Classes will be offered at Belmont’s Academic Technical Center in St. Clairsville every Thursday beginning Sept. 5 through Sept. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.



During class, students will learn how to properly read food labels, curb cravings, and the importance of staying hydrated. Additionally, participants will learn how digestion affects the way the body performs as well as the best and worst sugars and their effects on the body. Classes will include the practice of breathing, meditation and how to alleviate stress combined with essential oils and flower essences.



Furthermore, the course will display how proper foods have the ability to help balance mental health. Participants will also learn how to make food preparation easy, which vitamin/nutritional supplements are best, as well as why they are important and various diet plans that really work.



Teaching the "Why am I Sick, Tired and Hungry all the time?" is Nila Jo Long, the founder and operator of Nila Jo’s Natural Nutrition Health and Wellness in New Cumberland, WV. She has dedicated the past twenty years to helping her clients heal their bodies, minds, and spirits through whole foods, nutrition and emotional healing.



Nila Jo’s professional training and certifications include a degree in Doctor of Naturopathy from Trinity College of Natural Health, Digestive Health Specialist with Loomis Institute of Enzyme Nutrition, Certified Clinical Aromatherapist, Certified Natural Health Professional, Certified Health Minister, Certified Ion Cleanse Detox Practitioner. She holds a certificate in Nutritional Counseling and has training in Nutritional Microscopy, Bach Flower Essences, Essential Oils, iridology, herbology.



For information or to register, call the Workforce and Community Education Office at 740-699-3869 or visit belmontcollege.edu.