I believe it was two weeks ago I was in a thrift store, again. I had been watching for an old Bible and that day I found the one I believed would work. There were several small papers of notes between the pages and as I read through them I found one with just a few words, but words I had not heard before. It said, "God has a way out if God has a way in." I don’t know who wrote them or what exactly the message was in those few words but as I pondered them later I came to an understanding of what I think they mean.



Maybe my life has reached a place of turmoil or crisis and it seems I am facing an unusually wide valley with no end or answer in sight. I don’t know how I can ever make it through. The problem may even be one I have caused or brought upon myself but I can’t find a way out; a way to make it right. It’s then I realize God has a way out, He has the answer, and He just needs a way in. That comes only by invitation; when I invite Him into my heart and life, giving Him control and allowing Him to lead me in the way I need to go.



Often as parents we watch children struggle until they are willing to allow Dad to help. Is it any different with my heavenly Father? I know at times my own problem would have been easier to deal with if I had gone to Him sooner for help. What a blessing to know that God always has a way out when I give Him a way in.