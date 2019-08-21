COSHOCTON COUNTY — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a one-vehicle accident on County Road 405 Thursday afternoon that claimed the life of a Doylestown man.



Roy C. King, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.



King was ejected from the truck when it overturned and was pinned beneath the vehicle until extricated by a nearby resident. The resident performed CPR until emergency responders arrived, but King succumbed to his injuries.



Coshocton County Coroner Dr. Robert Gwinn assisted with the investigation.



According to reports at the sheriff’s office, the truck was traveling on County Road 405 at approximately 3:56 p.m. when it went off the left side of the roadway and over an embankment where it overturned and struck a tree. King, who was not wearing a safety belt according to the sheriff’s office, suffered severe injuries.



The accident was reported via an emergency 911 call to the sheriff’s office.



Assisting at the scene was Coshocton County EMS, Prince's Wrecker Service, and Walhonding Valley Fire Department.



The accident remained under investigation as of press time.



The sheriff’s office issued a reminder to motorists to wear their safety belts at all time and make sure all occupants of the vehicle are properly belted.