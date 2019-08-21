The GuardCare event, a partnership amongst the Ohio National Guard, Ohio Department of Health, Tuscarawas County Health Department and Buckeye Career Center, resulted in 550 people receiving healthcare services Aug. 10-11 at BCC in New Philadelphia.



In total, healthcare providers administered 520 vaccines, conducted 250 lab draws and provided services including electrocardiograms and men’s and women’s health screenings, all at no cost to local residents. Over 25 area healthcare-related partners or companies participated in an informational health fair in the cafeteria.



One-hundred and ten National Guard soldiers also served as healthcare providers and assistants for the event. Ohio National Guard Cmdr., Maj. Gen. John Harris landed in a Black Hawk helicopter at the Harry Clever Airport in New Philadelphia to witness the event himself.



Next year’s GuardCare event is being planned in Athens.



