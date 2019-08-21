Submissions



Chicken barbecue



The Plainfield United Methodist Church will hold its annual chicken barbecue and Shades of the Past Car Show on Aug. 24, 2019. Car show registration of $10 per car will begin at 3 p.m., with car show and the meal beginning at 5 p.m. Price is $10 for adults and $5 for children.



Praise in the Pavilion



People’s Community Church will host Praise In The Pavilion from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the church, 17483 People's Church Road, Newcomerstown. There will be music, fellowship and food. For more information, call 330-440-4916 or visit the People's Community Church Facebook page.



Class of 1958



luncheon



Newcomerstown High School Class of 1958 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12, in Roberta’s Restaurant in Warsaw.



Blood drive



A Red Cross blood drive will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16, at the Chili Crossroads Bible Church, 29445 County Road 10 Fresno. There will be free small pizza for every donor. More information: www.chilibiblechurch.org or the church Facebook page.



