Newcomerstown



Police Dept.



Wednesday, Aug. 14



10:35 p.m. Reckless driver. E. State Road. Referred to other agency.



9:44 p.m. Trespassing complaint. Adena Drive. Charged a male, 28, of Sale Creek, Tenn., with criminal trespass.



9:18 p.m. Assisted squad personnel. Oxford Square Lane.



9:04 p.m. Unwanted person. E. State Road. Advised.



6:06 p.m. Suspicious person. Wood Avenue. Unable to locate.



5:27 p.m. Suspicious activity. W. State Street. Checks Ok.



5:07 p.m. Locked out of the house. W. Canal Street. Checks Ok.



4:55 p.m. Suspicious activity. W. State Street. Log note.



3:41 p.m. Possible scam. W. State Street. Report taken.



1:29 p.m. Unhappy customer. Adena Drive. Advised.



12:50 p.m. Unwanted person. Adena Drive. Advised.



6:38 a.m. Male sleeping at a construction site. U.S. 36. Referred to other agency.



Tuesday, Aug. 13



7:11 p.m. People arguing. Beaver Street. Gone on arrival.



5:09 p.m. Animal call. Oxford Square Lane. Civil issue.



3:36 p.m. Locked keys in vehicle. Adena Drive. Assisted.



3:25 p.m. Keys locked in truck. Adena Drive. Referred to other agency.



2:03 p.m. Suspicious person. W. Canal Street. Checks Ok.



12:14 p.m. Speeding vehicle. U.S. 36. Unable to locate.



4:44 a.m. Assistance requested. Piling Street.



12:14 a.m. Verbal domestic dispute. Neighbor Street. Report taken.



Monday, Aug. 12



5:36 p.m. Unwanted person. Adena Drive. Advised.



5:33 p.m. Juvenile complaint. Neighbor Street. Unfounded.



2:59 p.m. Juvenile complaint. W. Main Street. Report taken.



1:46 p.m. Open door. Goedel Drive. Checks Ok.



12:40 p.m. Several at-large canines. N. Goodrich Street. Referred to other agency.



12:16 p.m. Juvenile complaint. E. State Street. Report taken.



11:38 a.m. Protection order violation. W. Church Street. Assisted.



10:17 a.m. Possible assault. Stonecreek Road. Referred to other agency.



9:05 a.m. Motorcycle stolen. E. State Street. Report taken.



2:12 a.m. Possible male with a gun. Oxford Square Lane. Report taken.



12:15 a.m. Wanted person. S. College Street. Male, 24, of Newcomerstown, served with a non-arrest warrant.



Sunday, Aug. 11



11:25 p.m. Suspicious person. S. College Street. Unable to locate.



10:57 p.m. Noise complaint. Oxford Square Lane. Checks Ok.



9:38 p.m. Vandalism. W. Canal Street. Report taken.



9:19 p.m. Assistance requested. Township Road 258. Report taken.



9:08 p.m. Domestic dispute. E. Canal Street. Report taken.



7:03 p.m. Unruly juveniles. W. State Street. Report taken.



6:43 p.m. Blind man in the street. S. River Street. Assisted.



6:36 p.m. Assisted Carrollton Police. Beech Street.



6:23 p.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Warning issued.



6:04 p.m. Alarm activation. W. Main Street. False alarm.



5:44 p.m. Reckless driver. N. College Street. Unfounded.



1:16 p.m. Suspicious person. N. College Street. Checks Ok.



1:49 a.m. Verbal altercation. S. Bridge Street. Advised.



1:32 a.m. Assisted squad personnel. Neighbor Street.



Saturday, Aug. 10



11:49 p.m. Stolen property. Oxford Square Lane. Report taken.



10:31 p.m. Assisted squad personnel. Goedel Drive.



10:30 p.m. Hit-skip accident. Adena Drive. Gone on arrival.



10:01 p.m. Canines at-large. Mill Alley. Unable to locate.



9:48 p.m. Unruly juveniles. Neighbor Street. Advised.



6:49 p.m. Assisted squad personnel. Chestnut Street.



12:15 p.m. Alarm activation. W. Main Street. False alarm.



3:02 a.m. Possible burglary. Railroad Street. Report taken.



12:20 a.m. Suspicious person. N. College Street. Unable to locate.



Friday, Aug. 9



10:47 p.m. Noise complaint. Neighbor Street. Advised.



7:14 p.m. Argumentative customer. Adena Drive. Advised.



3:36 p.m. Suspicious person. W. Main Street. Gone on arrival.



3:15 p.m. Domestic dispute. W. Main Street. Female, 35, of Newcomerstown, arrested.



1:25 p.m. Non-injury accident. Lick Run Road. Report taken.



11:19 a.m. Wrong-way driver. U.S. 36. Unable to locate.



11:17 a.m. Assisted squad personnel. S. Goodrich Street.



8:54 a.m. Trash/weeds complaint. Neighbor Street. Warning issued.



8:12 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.



3:06 a.m. Assault complaint. W. Canal Street. Assailant, 30, of Newcomerstown, charged.



Thursday, Aug. 8



10:59 p.m. Larceny. Morris Crossing Road. Report taken.



9:54 p.m. Juvenile complaint. W. State Street. Advised.



9:36 p.m. Alarm activation. W. State Street. Checks Ok.



9:15 p.m. Open burn. E. Canal Street. Advised.



6:30 p.m. Assisted Job and Family Services staff. Chestnut Street.



4:19 p.m. Unwanted people. Pearl Street. Advised.



3:29 p.m. Juveniles fighting. E. Canal Street. Unable to locate.



7:53 a.m. Tree branch on a vehicle. Cross Street. Referred to other agency.



7:37 a.m. Keys locked in truck. Adena Drive. Assisted.



2:51 a.m. Traffic violation. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.



2:38 a.m. Suspicious vehicle. W. Main Street. Log note.



2:21 a.m. Suspicious vehicle. W. Church Street. Log note.



12:57 a.m. Suspicious person. S. College Street. Unable to locate.



Wednesday, Aug. 7



10:32 p.m. Speeding vehicles. Wood Avenue. Unable to locate.



6:01 p.m. Traffic jam. Beaver Street. Checks Ok.



5:09 p.m. Protection order violation. Mulvane Street. Report taken.



4:48 p.m. Hit-skip accident. Martin Luther King Drive. Female, 22, of Cambridge, cited for failure to reinstate and improper starting/backing.



4:26 p.m. Larceny. E. State Street. Report taken.



4:19 p.m. Disabled vehicle. U.S. 36. Checks Ok.



3:27 p.m. Possible ID theft. E. State Road. Referred to other agency.



12:51 p.m. Burglary. Pearl Street. Report taken.



12:03 p.m. Assisted Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. W. Main Street.



5:47 a.m. Speed violation. W. Canal Street. Male, 40, of Fresno, cited for speed and driving while under suspension violations.



2:39 a.m. Suspicious vehicle. E. Canal Street. Log note.



12:41 a.m. Suspicious person. Morrison Crossing Road. Advised.



Tuesday, Aug. 6



10:39 p.m. Impaired driver. Piling Street. Unable to locate.



7:35 p.m. Assisted State Highway Patrol. U.S. 36.



6:25 p.m. Tree on railroad tracks. S. College Street. Referred to other agency.



11:35 a.m. Suspicious activity. Walnut Street. Gone on arrival.



9:35 a.m. Parking complaint. Adena Drive. Unable to locate.



4:17 a.m. Lights on in a vehicle. Park Hill Drive. Checks Ok.



2:46 a.m. Suspicious person. W. Main Street. Assisted.



12:11 a.m. Suspicious person. W. Main Street. Male, 42, of West Lafayette, arrested on a warrant.











Tuscarawas-co.



911/Sheriff







Saturday, Aug. 10



2:06 p.m., illegal dumping, Valley Road SE, Gnadenhutten.



Friday, Aug. 9



8:48 a.m., Speed violation. U.S. 36. Citations issued and vehicle towed.