TEN YEARS AGO - 2009



Morgan HealthMart Pharmacy in Newcomerstown unveiled a complete remodeling of the store with owner Kris Goss featured in a picture inside the store.



The Newcomerstown Rotary Club announced plans for a car show fundraiser on Aug. 21. The event is to raise money in an effort to help end polio.



Showing at the Shelby Theatre was "GI Joe: the rise of Cobra," "The Hangover," and "My Sister’s Keeper."



Denny Ross, past president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 532, thanked supporters of a project to install 3,100 white crosses for the American Soldiers’ Homecoming event in Dennison.



John Armstrong, coach of the Newcomerstown Lions Club coach-pitch team, presented a signed jersey to Stan Winters, president of the local Lions Club.



A new arrival is Zoe Ann Geldis, daughter of Peter and Julia (Booth) Geldis, of Bexley; and there is a happy birthday for Emma Swope, daughter of Justin and Kasey (Sayre) Swope, Blue Rock.



Deaths: Lucy M. Ferrell, 85, Newcomerstown; Robert C. Taylor, 89, Crestline (Newcomerstown native); Virginia Hardesty, 76, Newcomerstown; Patricia Rose McKim, 62, Newcomerstown.



William Casteel, correspondent, provided more pictures from the West Lafayette Homecoming.



Cydney McMillan, freshman at Newcomerstown High School, competes in the AAU Junior Olympics for pole vaulting, finishing ninth. She completed her junior high season undefeated and won the Junior High State title.



Ridgewood High School’s John Slusser was the winning coach in the Times-Reporter Charities All-Star Football Game, 34-13.



Kathy McCune of The Newcomerstown News took pictures at the 2009 Kimbolton Homecoming Festival.



TWENTY YEARS AGO - 1999



Public Utilities of Ohio approved toll-free calling between Newcomerstown and the Tuscarawas County seat area of Dover/New Philadelphia. Anne Komorowski initiated a petition drive for a public hearing to request the extended service and some 350 residents attended the meeting at the David Barber Civic Center.



Newcomerstown High School singing with the All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir were Trevor Biggs, Becky Marlatt, Estella McKinney, Sarah Hogue, Sarah Kaiser and Jeremy Troyer.



Deaths: Frederick J. Zimmerman, 83; Gail C. Campbell, 80; Marie C. Schuck, 87; Shirley L. Garrett, 73; Robert Earl Daniels, 79.



THIRTY YEARS AGO - 1989



Area football teams gearing up for coming season with pre-season scrimmages. Newcomerstown defeated Zanesville Rosecrans and Tusky Valley. Indian Valley defeated Newark Catholic and lost to Licking Valley. Ridgewood won over Conotton Valley and lost to Danville.



Melba Guy, president of the Newcomerstown 100 Club, presented a check of $1,000 to James Overholt, Newcomerstown elementary principal, for playground equipment.



The Rev. Robert Hildreth accepted a seat on Port Washington Councl to fill a position vacated by Justin Diebler, who resigned.



Deaths: Cpl. Donald Scott Tyson, 21; Charles Scott Kinkade, 41; Ressa P. Garber, 87; Emma M. Day, 62.



FORTY YEARS AGO - 1979



Coshocton County officials and consulting engineers advised to replace bridge on Coshocton County Road 9 west of Newcomerstown when they addressed a crowd of residents during a meeting at the Isleta United Methodist Church.



William Ourant, Newcomerstown, received lifetime license plates from the License Bureau for having been a prisoner of war during World War II. He spent time in three prison camps after the B-17 he was piloting was shot down over Germany on March 9, 1945.



Ellen Hogue, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Hogue, Newcomerstown, left for Costa Rica as a Rotary Club exchange student.



Elaine Heston, Kimbolton, won outstanding project honors at the Ohio State Fair for the second consecutive year.



Newcomerstown schools preparing for opening day on Aug. 29.



Married: Teresa Kay Hart and Timothy A. Pritchard, June 9; Dixie Lee Jewell and Robert A. Bourne, July 21.



Anniversaries: Mr. and Mrs. Paul Woodard, Newcomerstown, 60th anniversary on Aug. 2; Mr. and Mrs. Ben Hartline, 45th anniversary on Aug. 15.



Deaths: Ernest Poland, 84; Mrs. Gladys Love, 55; Ruth Corbett, 63; Ida B. Stevens, 90.



FIFTY YEARS AGO - 1969



Water tower built in 1937 at the Heller Tool Division Plant in Newcomerstown is dismantled.



Repair costs for flood damage on Bridge Street projected at $22,000.



The annual Elks picnic is enjoyed by 575 members and families at the cottage owned by Mr. and Mrs. John Akinson.



Deaths: Robert M. Brode, 49; Mrs. Odessa Croy Norman, 84; Melinda Sue Gardner, infant daughter of Richard and Sandra Huston Gardner.



SIXTY YEARS AGO - 1959



Football clinic planned here for the Newcomerstown High School Trojans.



Newcomerstown council approved the appointment of Robert Renner as street foreman.



Ralph Robinson wins The Newcomerstown News golf tournament; his third victory in 11 years.



Married: Marilyn Meeks and Eugene Nolan; Shirley DeWitt and Michael D. Oliver.



SEVENTY YEARS AGO - 1949



W.E. Ourant Funeral Home, Newcomerstown, selected by Affiliated Morticians of America as its approved funeral home in the community. William Ourant received the "Award of Merit" for 1949-1950.



Robert Stoffer wins the Jaycee Golf Tournament.



Mr. and Mrs. Howard Law purchased the Ritz News Stand from Clarence Chance and changed the name to Ritz Sandwich Shop.



EIGHTY YEARS AGO - 1939



A three-mill levy for the Newcomerstown schools will be placed on the November ballot.



NINETY YEARS AGO - 1929



The Newcomerstown Rotary Club is host to the Barnesville club.



ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO - 1919



Harry Atkinson, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. Uriah Atkinson, was seriously injured when crushed by the wheels of a lumber truck.



ONE HUNDRED AND TEN YEARS - 1909



The Newcomerstown High School class of 1904 has a reunion at the Gnadenhutten Grove.