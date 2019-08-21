Newcomerstown Historical Society to offer free tours of museums



The Newcomerstown Historical Society is offering free tours of their two museums, the Temperance Tavern and the Olde Main Street Museum and Social Center at 213 and 221 W. Main St., Newcomerstown. The Historical Society is promoting the tours as a way for patrons to "Get to know your Museum."



Folks are encouraged to bring a friend and enjoy the local history exhibits ranging from Cy Young and Woody Hayes to the Lenape (Delaware Chief) Netawatees and noted Band Director, Manuel Yingling. These are only a few of the notable local historical Characters recalling the history of Newcomerstown.



The Newcomerstown Historical Society is a small-town historical society operating not one, but two museums. Our Temperance Tavern Museum is an 1841 inn which was a stop for passengers on the Ohio and Erie Canal. The Olde Main Street Museum and Social Center is a town within a building. The tours are being offered August 24, 29, 30, and 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and August 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. only. For more information, call 740-498-7735 or visit the Newcomerstown Historical Society’s Facebook page.



A feud is brewing at ARTSNCT



First, there was the Montagues vs. the Capulets and then the Hatfields vs. the McCoys. Now there is another feud brewing of epic proportions.



Newcomerstown’s Victory Canteen Singers have challenged Little Theatre Original Productions to The FEUD at ARTSNCT, Arts Center of Newcomerstown.



The 40’s-style singing group is scheduled to battle the acting troupe that has recently spent a lot of time visiting a log cabin replica that Abe Lincoln may or may not have lived in. That may sound a little strange, but it pales to compare to the challenging and embarrassing acts all these performers will have to endure to win the ga.m.e.



The FEUD is presented on the third Wednesday of each month at ARTSNCT. The shows are creatively tailored to each tea.m.. Players must be prepared to use all knowledge, skills, and talents that can be harnessed during the ga.m.e.



It is always a fun-filled night packed with lots of surprises for the whole fa.m.ily. Audience participation kicks the excitement up another notch or two.



The FEUD will happen at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at ARTSNCT. Admission is free and open to the public.



Other feuds on the horizon: Tri-County a.m.bulance Services vs. Accident Prone, Wednesday, September 18. On November 20, the Newcomerstown Music Boosters are divided and will "duke it out" musically, of course. No tea.m.s have been booked for October 16 at this time. Contact ARTSNCT if you may be interested in playing.



ARTSNCT, Arts Center of Newcomerstown is located at 304 S. College St., Newcomerstown. 740-575-5710. www.artsNCT.org



New Canal Dover Park to Host Civil War Event



DOVER — Dover Civil War Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Canal Dover Park along the Tuscarawas River at Front and Poplar streets in Dover. This fun, fa.m.ily friendly living history event will feature activities for people of all ages.



"This is your opportunity to explore a Union army ca.m.p, eat hardtack, meet Abraha.m. Lincoln, learn about the music of the Civil War, or attend a lady's tea," said Jim Gill, library director. "Events include unit drill demonstrations featuring the 41st Ohio Volunteer Infantry and featured presenters throughout the day. Tuscarawas County has such a rich Civil War history so it will be fun to bring the past to life for people in the community."



The schedule for the day is as follows:



9:00 a.m.: Event begins



9:30 a.m.: 41st OVI drill demonstration



10:00 a.m.: Life of a Bugle Boy



10:30 a.m.: Meet a Civil War Soldier



11:30 a.m.: Music of the Civil War



1:00 p.m.: Abraha.m. Lincoln



2:00 p.m.: Ladies tea, dress and etiquette



2:30 p.m.: 41st OVI drill demonstration



4:00 p.m.: Event ends



Food and Civil War books will be available for purchase at the event.



Seats still available for Leadership Tuscarawas bus tour



Leadership Tuscarawas is again offering seats to the public for our annual county bus tour. This is an excellent opportunity to tour the County and visit places you may not have heard of or been to. The itinerary for the day includes stops at a local farm, a manufacturing company, Age of Steam Roundhouse, museums, and other interesting locations.



The tour departs Kent State University at Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center parking lot Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 a.m. sharp and returns at 5 p.m.



If you or a colleague are new to the community, please join us for an informative and stimulating tour of Tuscarawas County.



Fee is $50 per person and includes lunch. To register, call Cindi Supers at 330.308.7434.



Dress is business casual. Wear comfortable shoes (no open-toed shoes). You will be on and off the bus often; you will be in areas that may include manure and petroleum-based products.



Ladies golf league results



Here area the results for the River Greens Thursday morning ladies golf league from Aug. 15.



Play of the day: low net



Winners:



A flight: Deb Bucklew



B flight: Connie Lahna



C flight: Debby Corder



Low scores: Bonnie Ramshaw - 41; Deb Bucklew, Connie Lahna, Mardella Rice - 42; Missy Vanderkam - 47; Cathy Adams - 48; Debby Corder, Jane Mautz, Linda Miller - 49.



Hickory was rained out.